India's men and women kabaddi teams secured commanding wins against Nigeria at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 in Ahmedabad, with the women's team successfully booking their spot in the semifinals after their fourth tournament victory.

Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 Overview

India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams both got the better of Nigeria on Monday at the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026, being held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad. The women’s team won 38-10 to book their semifinal spot, while the men’s team followed with a 50-23 victory. It was the fourth win of the championship for both sides.

Women's Team Performance

India's women wrapped up a 38-10 win to reach the semifinal in dominant fashion. They were in control from the start, leading 24-6 at the break, and then carried that momentum into the second half to pick up the remaining 14 points. Anu was the star of the show, collecting 11 raid points from 17 raids, according to a press release from Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship. Sakshi chipped in with four raid points, while captain Nidhi Sharma added a couple. At the back, Sabhai Gadhavi made her presence felt with three tackle points, Priya and Ritu took two each.

Nigeria Women's Team Stats

For Nigeria, Robert Moses earned six raid points, with Bassey Edet added two. Dennis Udeme took Nigeria's lone tackle point, as the Indian raiders found little resistance for most of the contest.

Men's Team Performance

The men’s team made it a double for the day, beating Nigeria for their fourth win of the championship. India raced to a 25-7 lead at the break, and finished ahead on raid points (31-21) and tackle points (7-2). Sachin led the raiding with 12 points, Aditya Shinde was close behind with 11 raid points. Pankaj Mohite chipped in with eight raid points and two tackle points, while Surjeet Narwal topped the charts with four tackle points in defence.

Nigeria Men's Team Stats

For Nigeria, Edem Wisdom Ita led the way with eight raid points, Ekpe Victory Emmanuel picked up six points (five raid, one tackle), and Izu Prince Udah added five raid points. Nigeria came out stronger after the break, scoring 16 points in the second half, but India’s lead was never in danger.

Upcoming Fixtures

The women’s team will now face off against the second placed team in Group B on Friday, October 30. Meanwhile, the men’s team face Tanzania on Tuesday, October 27.

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