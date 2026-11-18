India faces New Zealand in the first of two Tests at Wellington, with skipper Shubman Gill aiming to avenge a past 0-3 loss. The series is critical for India's World Test Championship standing before the upcoming home Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India Eyes Revenge and Series Win Against New Zealand in Wellington

Wellington [New Zealand], November 18 (ANI): Team India will be playing New Zealand in the first match of the two-match series at Wellington, with Indian skipper Shubman Gill eyeing an all-format sweep with a series win in the purest format of the game following India's white-ball heroics. The first Test at Wellington's Basin Reserve will be held from 3:30 AM IST. For India, this would be perhaps the most important part of the entire tour to New Zealand as they would be eyeing a revenge for their 0-3 humiliation at the hands of Kiwis two years back, which ended India's 11-year-old unbeaten run at home in Test series. India last won a Test match and in fact, a series win in New Zealand way back in 2009. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, who had a massive role in the 1-0 series win 17 years back, would be aiming to get his first Test series win in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) conditions.

At the time of writing, India is standing fourth in the ICC World Test Championship standings with a points percentage of 51.52, while Kiwis are at the top with a points percentage of 72.22, having played fewer Tests than India in the 2025-27 cycle so far. A series win, especially a clean sweep here could do wonders for India's WTC final chances before the final challenge in the form of the home Border-Gavaskar Trophy arrives next year, while for Kiwis, a series win would be crucial, with tough assignments against Australia (four away Tests) and Sri Lanka (two home Tests) still around. There is a lot of inexperience as far as Indian batting is concerned, as none of India's specialist batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Gill, Dhruv Jurel and B Sai Sudharsan have played a Test in New Zealand. Only Rishabh Pant (60 runs across two matches) has some Test experience here, dating back to 2020. India has not enjoyed a great record at Basin Reserve, winning only one Test out of their eight, losing five and two ending in a draw. The win dates back to 1968, while their most recent outing in 2020 was a 10 wicket defeat which saw India get crumpled for sub-200 run totals in both innings, with Tim Southee taking a nine-fer.

Stat watch:

-45.44: This is Bumrah's average against New Zealand. Against Kiwis in five Tests, Bumrah has a rather modest record, with nine wickets in five matches at an average of 45.44, with the best figures of 3/62. His strike rate is 92.8 against Kiwis, showing how the hosts are able to play him out, while the economy rate of 2.93 suggests that the Kiwis play safely against him instead of fully taking him on. Bumrah's strike rate and bowling average against NZ are his worst amongst all his Test opponents, as per Cricinfo. Bumrah has a total of 234 Test wickets, making him the 11th-highest Test wicket-taker. 'Boom Boom Bumrah' has a good chance of moving into the top 10 by the series' end as he could overcome Javagal Srinath (236) and BS Chandrasekhar (242)

-324: Runs scored by Indian skipper Shubman Gill against NZ in Tests across 10 innings in five Tests at an average of 32.40, with best score of 90 and two fifties. Four Tests have come at home while one Test (the WTC final) came in UK.

275 and 195: The number of runs Pant needs to reach 4,000 Test runs and 6,000 international runs. In 52 Tests, he has made 3,725 runs in 90 innings at an average of 43.82, with eight centuries and 21 fifties. Across all formats, Pant has scored 5,805 runs in 159 matches and 183 innings at an average of 35.61, with nine centuries and 29 fifties.

63 runs and 27 wickets: The amount of runs and wickets NZ all-rounder Mitchell Santner needs to join the elite company of all-rounders with 4,000 international runs and 400 international wickets. He has 3,937 runs in 310 matches at an average of 24.00, with a century and nine fifties and 373 wickets at an average of 29.91.

125: Runs needed for Glenn Phillips to get 5,000 international runs. In 171 matches, he has made 4,875 runs at an average of 36.38, with six tons and 25 fifties in 164 innings.

115: Wickets taken by Matt Henry in Tests since 2022. In his first 14 Tests from 2015 to 2021, Henry took 37 wickets at an average of 46.27, with best figures of 4/46. His numbers over the next five years established him as one of the best bowlers in the world. During the time period from 2022-26, his bowling average of 19.53 is only bettered by Bumrah (128 scalps in 27 Tests at an average of 17.67) among bowlers with 100-plus wickets. His strike rate of 36.5 is also the best among the bowlers with 100-plus Test wickets in this time frame.

10: Wickets needed by pacer Kyle Jamieson to hit a century of Test wickets. He is already the fastest NZ bowler to take 50 Test scalps, in just nine matches. Taking these 10 wickets in this series would also make him the fastest NZ bowler to 100 Test scalps, overcoming Richard Hadlee's record of achieving this milestone in 25 Tests.

1,436: The number of runs scored by Devdutt Padikkal in first-class cricket this year across 15 Tests and 24 innings at an average of 62.43, with five centuries and five fifties. Only Abdullah Fazal of Pakistan (1,473 runs in 16 matches at an average of 54.55, with four centuries and six fifties) and South Africa's David Bedingham (1,529 runs in 18 matches at an average of 61.16, with seven centuries and five fifties) have managed more.

Squads:

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Gurnoor Brar

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Dean Foxcroft, Will Young. (ANI)