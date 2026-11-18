The Indian women's hockey team arrives in Bhopal to defend their Asian Champions Trophy title. Seeking a record fourth win, India faces five other nations in this crucial continental tournament held at the International Sports Complex.

India Eyes Record Fourth Asian Champions Trophy Title in Bhopal 2026

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Indian women’s hockey team arrives in Bhopal riding on a remarkable season to defend their title at the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 to be held from November 19 to 28 at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda. It joins the list of international hockey stadiums in India, as the state hosts its first-ever international hockey tournament. In a six-team round-robin competition, the title-holders will face China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand. The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals at the end of the round-robin stage, where each team will play the other once, according to a press release from Hockey India.

India began the year at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad. The hosts remained unbeaten until the final and secured their place at the World Cup. At the FIH Women’s Nations Cup in Auckland after that, India won all five matches, claimed the title and earned promotion to the FIH Pro League. The World Cup in Belgium was the next big assignment, and the team continued its upward trend by securing the fifth position -- the best finish for the Indian women’s hockey team at a World Cup since 1974. The Asian Games in Japan brought the season’s defining achievement as the team ended a 44-year wait to top the podium at the continental showpiece and win a gold medal.

Coming to the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026, a short round-robin tournament differs from the Asian Games, and the leading continental sides leave little room for complacency. World No. 4 China will remain formidable, but World No. 7 India’s recent success against them, including a win in the Asian Games final last month, gives the team confidence. On top of that, another title win will make India the most successful team in the history of the tournament with four titles, overtaking South Korea, who have also lifted the trophy thrice. On the other hand, China will look to pull out all the stops and win their maiden title. The Koreans bring a distinguished record in this competition and would want to return to the top of the podium. Two-time Women’s ACT winners Japan’s defensive organisation and quick circulation can unsettle opponents. Malaysia and Thailand may not offer stiff competition, but no fixture can be treated as a formality because in a compact league, every encounter contributes to where a team finishes at the end of the league stage.

India, under Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne, will look to combine the team's experience with an opportunity to test players in different positions, as outlined by him coming into the tournament. “We want the players to be able to play in different positions. It’s to create more depth in the squad and becomes helpful if a player gets injured, especially in a tournament like the Olympics, and it’s very helpful for the development of the players,” said Marijne. “We want to see if this adds something to the game we want to play, to the improvements we want to see in the team,” said Marijne.

The hosts remain the in-form team coming into the tournament, but it’s a fresh start against formidable opponents, especially China, Japan and South Korea. India set itself up in style with a 4-1 win over Japan in a practice match. They will open their campaign against Malaysia on November 19, followed by matches against South Korea on November 21, Thailand on November 22 and China on November 24, concluding the league fixtures against Japan on November 25. “We are not focusing on what our opponents are doing. We are just focusing on ourselves, our structure, and following the coach’s instructions. In short, we want to play our game,” said India captain Salima Tete. The semi-finals are scheduled for November 27 and the medal matches on November 28. The Indian team has won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy three times, including in the last two editions, which were also played in India (Ranchi and Rajgir). The hosts have a chance to move ahead of South Korea, who also have three titles, and become the tournament's most successful team by completing a hat-trick and adding a record-setting fourth Women’s ACT trophy to their cabinet.