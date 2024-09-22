India recovers 578 stolen antiquities from the US since 2016, nearly 300 handed over during PM Modi's visit

The antiquities span a remarkable period of 4,000 years, from 2000 BCE to 1900 CE, and originate from different parts of India. The MEA's statement revealed that the majority of the artefacts are terracotta pieces from Eastern India, while others are crafted from stone, metal, wood, and ivory.

In a significant gesture of cultural restitution, the United States returned as many as 297 stolen antiquities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit. This brings the total number of Indian antiquities recovered from the US to 578 since 2016, making the US the country that has returned the highest number of cultural artefacts to India. PM Modi expressed his gratitude to President Joe Biden and the US government for their efforts to return these invaluable pieces of India's heritage.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Deepening cultural connect and strengthening the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural properties. I am extremely grateful to President Biden and the US Government for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India."

Some of the antiquities were showcased to PM Modi and President Biden on the sidelines of their bilateral meeting at Biden's residence in Delaware. This symbolic presentation highlighted the deepening cultural ties between the two nations. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi acknowledged the significance of these artefacts, stating that they form not only a part of India’s material history but are also integral to its civilization and consciousness.

The restitution of stolen cultural property has become a central aspect of India-US cultural exchange in recent years. Since 2016, the US has actively facilitated the return of trafficked and stolen antiquities. In 2021, during PM Modi’s visit, the US government handed over 157 antiquities, including a prized 12th-century bronze Nataraja statue. In 2023, another 105 artefacts were returned.

