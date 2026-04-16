Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, at a WADA conference, underscored India's commitment to clean sports. He highlighted government initiatives like the Anti-Doping Amendment Bill and plans for new testing labs to strengthen the sports ecosystem.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday underscored India's commitment to clean sports and strengthening the national sports ecosystem through key policy initiatives, while addressing the WADA Intelligence and Investigations conference.

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'Clean Sports' a Priority

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Mandaviya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasised the importance of maintaining integrity in sports and eliminating doping practices. "The conference has been organised in India. PM Modi has already emphasised the importance of clean sports," Mandaviya said.

He added that the government has undertaken several reforms aimed at strengthening sports governance and anti-doping mechanisms in the country. "To develop a strong sports ecosystem in the country, the Government of India has taken several initiatives, including the Sports Governance Bill, the Anti-Doping Amendment Bill, and the Khelo India policy," he said.

Mandaviya further noted that a nationwide movement is being carried out to curb doping practices, with a focus on protecting the integrity of competitive sport in India. "A nationwide movement is also being carried out against doping, with the aim of protecting the integrity of sports..."

Global Cooperation in Focus

On April 16, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mandaviya, addressed the inaugural ceremony of the Final Conference of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Global Anti-Doping Intelligence & Investigations Network (GAIIN), outlining India's strong commitment to clean sport and global cooperation in combating doping, according to a release.

Highlighting the importance of international collaboration, the Minister stated that "a global anti-doping intelligence and investigations network can play an important role in strengthening cooperation in these critical areas," adding that the conference brings together key stakeholders in the global fight against doping.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mandaviya highlighted that India has undertaken proactive reforms "not just for compliance, but with a genuine commitment to the integrity of sports. "Highlighting the importance of international collaboration, the Minister stated that "a global anti-doping intelligence and investigations network can play an important role in strengthening cooperation in these critical areas," adding that the conference brings together key stakeholders in the global fight against doping. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mandaviya highlighted that India has undertaken proactive reforms "not just for compliance, but with a genuine commitment to the integrity of sports."

Expanding National Anti-Doping Efforts

Anant Kumar, Director General, NADA India, highlighted the scale and evolution of India's anti-doping efforts, stating, "Our testing programme has expanded significantly in recent years, complemented by a strategic shift towards risk-based and effectiveness-driven approaches. However, as we recognise, testing alone is no longer sufficient, and integration, intelligence, and education must form the core of our anti-doping framework."

The Union Minister further shared that India is working towards establishing new WADA-compliant drug testing laboratories to meet growing demand and strengthen the national anti-doping framework.

Reaffirming India's commitment, the Minister stated that "no single entity can address the challenge of doping in isolation," stressing the need for strong partnerships between governments, regulators, and sporting bodies. He further stated that "India remains committed not only to sporting excellence but to upholding the highest standards of integrity," and described the conference as a statement of our collective resolve to ensure that sport remains fair and true to its values. (ANI)