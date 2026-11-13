India concluded the Dakar Youth Olympics with 10 medals, including two historic boxing golds. Athletes excelled in boxing, swimming, athletics, and wrestling, marking a significant performance with multiple firsts for the nation.

India Bags 10 Medals at Dakar Youth Olympics With Historic Golds

Dakar [Senegal], November 13 (ANI): India concluded their second-best Youth Olympics campaign at Dakar, Senegal, with 10 medals, capping off with historic boxing golds. India ended their run at the Dakar Youth Olympics with 10 medals, including two golds, three silver medals and five bronze medals. This is behind the 2018 edition, where they won 13, with three golds, nine silvers, and one bronze.

Indian boxer Gunjan scripted history by winning the women's 48kg gold medal at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, defeating Algeria's Bensalah Bouthaina 5-0 in the final on Thursday. Gunjan's emphatic victory made her the first Indian woman to win a boxing gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games. Her triumph also completed a historic golden double for Indian boxing, with both Indian representatives at the competition finishing on top of the podium. Earlier in the day, Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei became the first Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the Youth Olympics after defeating Ireland's Jubani Kristian 3-2 in the men's 50kg final. With both boxers winning their respective finals, India achieved a 100 per cent success rate in boxing at the ongoing edition, with both its participants returning with gold medals, according to a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Coming to the other sports/medals, in athletics, Shourya Ambure won bronze in the women's 100m hurdles with a personal best of 13.59 seconds, becoming the first Indian woman to win an athletics medal at the Youth Olympic Games. Wrestler Taniya secured India's first-ever youth wrestling medal at the competition, claiming silver in the women's 75kg category after losing 1-2 to China's Min Zhao in the final. Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada in women's 63kg judo and Tanvi Patri in badminton also won silver medals. Swimming contributed three medals to India's tally, with Dhinidhi Desinghu winning bronze in the women's 100m and 200m freestyle events. She became the first Indian athlete to win multiple medals at a single edition of the Youth Olympic Games. Tirthank Pegu added another bronze in the men's 200m butterfly, becoming the first Indian male swimmer to win a medal at the event. Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu also secured bronze in the women's changquan combined wushu event.