Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a stylish half-century on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies. After India won the toss and chose to bat, Jaiswal's aggressive innings helped the team build a strong total.

Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies, reaching a stylish half-century. The young left-hander came out firing after the morning water break, hitting three crisp boundaries in four balls, including a delightful drive through the covers off Jayden Seales.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jaiswal started the day cautiously but soon shifted gears, punishing any loose deliveries from the West Indies spinners. With the pitch playing flat, it has been a tough day for the Caribbean bowlers, who have had to focus on tight lines and hope for a mistake.

Earlier, India’s captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bat first. India leads the two-match series 1-0 and retained the same playing XI from the Ahmedabad Test. The West Indies made two changes, bringing in Tevim Imlach and Anderson Phillip in place of Brandon King and Johann Layne.

Openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal began carefully but soon found rhythm. Rahul scored the first runs of the innings with a quick double in the second over, while Jaiswal picked up his first run in the third. Boundaries came quickly after—Rahul struck the first four in the fourth over, followed by Jaiswal hitting his first boundary off Seales. Rahul then smashed back-to-back fours in the ninth over, taking his score to 19 off 31 balls and India to 25/0.

India reached the 50-run mark in the 16th over, but the first wicket soon fell when KL Rahul (38 off 54 balls) was stumped by Jomel Warrican. Jaiswal, however, continued his aggressive innings, keeping India on track for a strong total on Day 1.