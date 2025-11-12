South African assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate stated the team has plans to tackle spin in the first Test against India, referencing their spinners' success in Pakistan and India's recent struggles against spin at home.
India's Previous Home Defeat A LessonIndia would be aiming to thwart this lethal spin threat and look back at the devastating whitewash series loss to New Zealand at home last year as a serious lesson, where Ajaz Patel (15 scalps), Mitchell Santner (13 scalps) and Glenn Phillips (8 wickets) took 36 out of 60 wickets combined and humiliated a star-studded Team India, consisting of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin at their own backyard. This series started a retirement tour of sorts for these aforementioned legends, which concluded with a humiliating series loss in Australia, and this series proved to be the last series in India for these stalwarts.
'A Great Challenge': Ryan Ten DoeschateSpeaking ahead of the match, Doeschate said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "Most likely they will play three spinners, and it is a little bit like playing against a subcontinent team. You normally worry about the pace attack first [when you face South Africa]. And I am pretty sure they will go with two seamers and three spinners.""But that is also the challenge when you are playing in the subcontinent. It is something that, as a team, we need to get better at. We addressed it early on. We've come up short a few times, so it's a great challenge. Hopefully, we have learned from the New Zealand series. We have put some plans into place about how to play the spin. And you are right, it is going to be so important over these two games, particularly how well they did in Pakistan about four weeks ago," he concluded.
Team Squads and Schedule
India Test Squad
India Test squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep
South Africa Squad
South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne
Series Schedule
Series schedule: First Test - November 14-18, Kolkata Second Test - November 22-26, Guwahati.