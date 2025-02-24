IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025: Who won between India and Pakistan's high-stakes clash in Dubai?

The Dubai International Stadium was completely packed as over 20,000 spectators and fans from India and Pakistan flocked to the venue to witness the intense rivalry unfold in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Team India and Pakistan had a thrilling encounter in the high-stakes Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on Sunday, February. The match was played in Dubai though Pakistan is the official host of the marquee event as BCCI refused to send Team India to Pakistan due to security concerns.

The Dubai International Stadium was completely packed as over 20,000 spectators and fans from both countries flocked to the venue to witness the intense rivalry unfold. However, Indian fans left the stadium with happy faces, while Pakistani spectators left disappointed as Team India emerged victorious with a six-wicket win over their arch-rivals in a high-voltage clash in Dubai.

Opting to bat first by skipper Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan were bundled out for 241 in 49.4 overs. Saud Shakeel led the team’s batting with an innings of 62 off 76 balls while forming a crucial 104-run partnership for the third wicket with Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 46 off 77 balls, to lift Pakistan from 47/2 to 151/3. Khushdil Shah and Naseem Shah too contributed to the hosts' batting with an innings of 38 and 14 to ensure that the team was not restricted below 200 by the Indian bowling attack. Pakistan were eventually bundled out for 241.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav led the bowling attack with figures 3/40 at an economy rate of 4.40 in 9 overs. Hardik Pandya picked two wickets while conceding 31 runs at an economy rate of 3.90 in eight overs.

With a target of 242-run target set by Pakistan, Team India chased it down in 42.3 overs, thanks to Virat Kohli’s match-winning century in 111 balls. Kohli formed a crucial 114-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 56 off 76 balls, for the third to lift India from 100/2 to 214/3. Shubman Gill continued his good form as he played an innings of 46 off 52 balls.

Virat Kohli was batting on 96 when India required just three runs to complete the run-chase. Kohli managed to complete his century while taking the team past the finishing line by hitting a four through a wide cover off Khushdil Shah’s delivery in the 43rd over of the run-chase.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afrid led the bowling attack as picked two wickets while conceding just 74 runs at an economy rate of 9.20 in 8 overs. Khushdil Shah and Abrar Ahmed picked a wicket each.

With the second consecutive win in the group stage of the Champions Trophy 2025, India have almost sealed their spot for the semifinal. The Men in Blue won the opening match of their campaign by six wickets against Bangladesh on Thursday.

The defending champions Pakistan, on the other hand, are currently staring at an early exit from the tournament after losing two successive matches against New Zealand and India in the group stage. Given the current situation, Mohammad Rizwan’s side is unlikely to make it to the semifinal stage.

What Mohammad Rizwan and Rohit Sharma said after the match?

Mohammad Rizwan:

We won the toss, but we didn't get the benefit of the toss. We thought 280 was a good score on this pitch. In the middle overs, their bowlers bowled very well and got our wickets. Me and Saud Shakeel, we took time because we wanted to take it deep. After that, wrong, poor shot selection. They put us under pressure and that's why we were squeezed to 240.

Whenever you lose, it means you didn't perform in all departments. Early on, we attacked but they attacked more on us. We wanted to squeeze them, but we didn't. Abrar gave us a wicket but at the other end they played really well. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill took the game far away from us. We need to improve in our fielding as well. We did a lot of mistakes in this match and the last match. Hopefully we can work on them.

Rohit Sharma:

The way we started with the ball was superb.To restrict them to that kind of a score was a great effort from the bowling unit. We knew it gets slightly better to bat under lights, and gets slower as well. We wanted to back the experience that we have in our batting line-up to go out there and get those runs. The credit goes to guys like Axar, Kuldeep and Jadeja in the middle there. They've played a lot - this format of cricket and understand what is required out of them. Not to forget the way Hardik, Harshit and Shami bowled as well. If you look at the bowling unit performance, everyone came to the party and did exactly what was required on that pitch.

Virat Kohli loves representing the country. He wants to be out there playing for the team, doing what he does the best, which is to go out there and do what he did today. That's what he's known for. Over the years, we've seen it with him. People sitting inside the dressing room are not surprised with what he has done. It was good for him to be out there in the middle, finish the game off and then get a couple of crucial knocks from the other guys as well. It (hamstring) is okay at the moment.

