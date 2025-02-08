IND vs ENG: Jadeja not appreciated enough? Ashwin says all-rounder got no credit for performance in 1st ODI

Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets while conceding just 26 runs at an economy rate of 2.9 in nine overs in the first ODI against England in Nagpur.

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was among the instrumental players in the Men in Blue’s four-wicket win over England in the first ODI of the three-match series against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6.

Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets while conceding just 26 runs at an economy rate of 2.9 in nine overs to help India bundle out England for 248/9 in 47.4 despite half-centuries from Jos Buttler (52) and Jacob Bethel (51). Chasing a 249-run target, Shubman Gill led India’s batting with a knock of 87 of 96 balls, while Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel contributed with an innings of 59 and 52, respectively. Eventually, Ravindra Jadeja (12*) and Hardik Pandya (9*) chased down the target in 38.4 overs.

However, former India spin bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin feels Ravindra Jadeja has not received equal appreciation as other players despite his contribution to India’s win. Speaking on his Hindi YouTube Channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’, retired India cricketer is of the opinion that the media does not ‘appreciate’ Jadeja enough.

“Our media fails to appreciate when a player does well. Whenever we lose, everyone becomes a villain. He dismissed Joe Root (in the 1st IND vs ENG ODI). Jadeja always goes under the radar.” Ashwin said.

“He is a “Jackpot Jango”. He is +10 in the field, also bowls well and bats in pressure situations as well. We don’t give Jadeja enough credit.” he added.

During his three-wicket spell, Ravindra Jadeja scripted history by becoming the fifth Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (953), Ravichandran Ashwin (765), Harbhajan Singh (707), and Kapil Dev (687) to take 600 wickets across all formats of the game at the international level. He achieved this milestone when he bowled out England tailender Adil Rashid in the first ODI.



Also, Jadeja is just the second Indian player after former India captain Kapil Dev to amass 6000 runs and 600 wickets in international cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja is a ‘gifted’ cricketer: Ashwin

When journalist and co-host of the show Vimal Kumar asked Ravindran Ashwin about the possibility of Ravindra Jadeja getting closer to him, the former India off-spinner stated that the star all–rounder is a more ‘gifted’ cricketer than him. The 38-year-old added that he wouldn’t be surprised if Jadeja gets closer to him in his career.

“Jadeja is way more gifted than I ever can. He is a born athlete. His major advantages lie in his physical fitness. He is naturally fit.” Ashwin said on his YT channel Ash Ki Baat.

“Even at this age, he can cover the entire area from long on to deep square leg while standing at mid-wicket. I wouldn’t be surprised. And I will be more than happy for him.” he added.

Ravindra Jadeja made his international debut for Team India in an ODI match against Sri Lanka in 2009 and he went on to become one of the best all-rounders in the world. In international cricket, Jadeja has amassed 6653 runs, including 4 centuries and 35 fifties, at an average of 32.29 in 352 matches. With the ball, the all-rounder has scalped 600 wickets, including 17 fifers and 20 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 28.95.

