IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Vice-captain Gill provides update on Kohli's injury after India's win in Nagpur

Shubman Gill cleared the air on Virat Kohli’s latest injury concerns after the latter was ruled out of the ODI series opener against England in Nagpur.

Team India ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill provided a crucial fitness update on talismanic batter Virat Kohli after the Men in Blue’s four-wicket win against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur.

Virat Kohli was ruled out of the ODI series opener due to knee soreness ahead of the match. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced that the 36-year-old was unavailable for selection after he experienced a sore right knee the night before the first ODI match against England. The same was confirmed by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss.

Also read: Harshit's quick redemption to Shreyas' comeback fifty: 5 key takeaways from India's win vs England in 1st ODI

The latest injury concern of Virat Kohli has raised doubts about his further participation in the ongoing ODI series against England. With Champions Trophy 2025 looming, there was panic among the fans whether the batting star would remain fit for the marquee event in Pakistan and in Dubai. However, Shubman Gill cleared the air on Virat Kohli’s latest injury concerns.

Speaking to Star Sports after India’s win against England in the ODI series opener, Gill stated that Virat Kohli’s swollen knee was sudden as he was fine until the day before the match, but it is not that series. He asserted that the former India captain will remain fit for the second ODI of the ongoing series against England.

“When he woke up in the morning, he had some swelling in his knee. He was fine till yesterday's practice session. There's nothing to worry about. He will definitely be fit for the next game." India vice-captain said.

This was not the first time that Virat Kohli was out of the match due to injury. In the past as well, he missed games due to injury concerns, groin strain and wrist injury. The last time Kohli didn’t play a match due to injury was in 2022, when was ruled out of the Test match against South Africa at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg due to back spasm.

Shubman Gill’s 87-run knock helped India chase down 249-run target

Team India kicked off the three-match ODI series on a good note with a four-wicket win over England in Nagpur. Shubman Gill led the batting in the hosts’ 249-run chase as he played a brilliant knock of 87 off 96 balls. He also formed a crucial 94-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer for the third wicket to lift India from 19/2 to 113/2.

Shreyas had a brilliant comeback to international cricket as he scored 59 off 36 balls at an impressive strike rate of 163.89. Apart from Gill and Iyer, Axar Patel too contributed significantly to India’s batting with an innings of 52 off 47 balls. Eventually, Hardik Pandya (9*) and Ravindra Jadeja (12*) helped India chase down the target in 38.4 overs.

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) and Harshit Rana (3/53) picked six wickets together to help India bundle out England for 248 in 47.4 overs despite fifties from Jos Buttler (52) and Jacob Bethel (51). Apart from Jadeja and Rana, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav too contributed to India’s bowling by taking a wicket each.

Also read: 'Was watching movie': Shreyas reveals call from India captain to replace Kohli for IND vs ENG 1st ODI

Latest Videos