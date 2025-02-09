IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli's inclusion in playing XI sets Cuttack crowd abuzz (WATCH)

On the eve of the second ODI against England, Virat Kohli’s availability was confirmed by Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak at the press conference. 

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli's inclusion in Playing XI sets Cuttack crowd abuzz (WATCH) HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 9, 2025, 1:39 PM IST

Team India talismanic batter Virat Kohli has been included in the playing XI for the second ODI of the three-match series against England at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. 

Virat Kohli was ruled out of the first ODI against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday due to right knee soreness. His latest injury raised concern about his availability for the remaining two matches of the ongoing ODI series against England. However, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak put the doubts to rest by confirming that Kohli was fit and would be available for the second ODI. 

Also read: IND vs ENG: Jadeja not appreciated enough? Ashwin says all-rounder got no credit for performance in 1st ODI

At the toss, Rohit Sharma officially announced the inclusion of Virat Kohli into the playing XI for the Cuttack match. As soon as Team India announced Kohli’s return to playing XI, the crowd at the Barabati Stadium went berserk as they erupted in loud cheers. 

“Two changes, Jaiswal makes way for Virat. Kuldeep is rested so Varun makes his debut.” Rohit Sharma said at the toss. 

Virat Kohli’s playing XI inclusion reaction by crowd: Watch here 

