IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Rohit opens up on team selection after Chakravarthy's performance in NZ clash

Varun Chakravarthy remained a complete mystery for the Blackcaps throughout their 250-run chase in the Champions Trophy clash in Dubai.

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Rohit opens up on team selection after Chakravarthy's performance in NZ clash
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 3, 2025, 11:20 AM IST

After Varun Chakravarthy left New Zealand exposed with his mystery spin, India captain Rohit Sharma feels the team selection is a "good headache" to have for the semi-final clash against Australia in the ongoing Champions Trophy, a contest he is "looking forward" to.

For the tournament's first two games, Chakravarthy patiently waited on the sidelines for his opportunity to shine. He finally received his call for India's final group-stage fixture against the Kiwis and delivered what was expected of him.

The seasoned ball tweaker remained a complete mystery for the Blackcaps throughout their 250-run chase. He cleaned up New Zealand's middle order by implementing his googly to its optimum effect.

Also read: IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Chakravarthy opens up about bond with Ashwin after match-winning spell

With his match-winning spell of 5/42, Chakravarthy was crowned the Player of the Match, giving the Indian management a selection headache before their semi-final clash against Australia on Tuesday.

"We have the quality in our bowling to defend that total. (On Chakaravarthy) He has something different about him, so (we) wanted to try and see what he can offer. We haven't thought much about the next game, but it's a good headache to have," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

After a stellar performance, a new chapter is waiting to unfold in the fierce rivalry between India and Australia. The Baggy Greens are waiting for the Men in Blue to compete for a spot in the final.

Rohit emphasized the need to correct the mistakes before competing in a "great contest" against the ODI World Cup champions, Australia.

"Critical to possibly win every game and do everything right in a short tournament. It is important to correct mistakes quickly, and that's where we know if your team is going up or going down. It will be a good game," he said.

"Australia has a rich history of playing ICC tournaments well, but it is about us and what we want to do well on that particular day. It will be a great contest; I'm looking forward to that. Hopefully, we can stitch one towards us," he added.

Also read: IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Axar Patel lauds Varun Chakravarthy's match-winning spell in a crucial clash

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rohit Sharma body-shaming row: Congress leader deletes post after backlash, cites 'democratic right' (WATCH) shk

Rohit Sharma body-shaming row: Congress leader deletes post after backlash, cites 'democratic right' (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025: Ex-India cricketer weighs in on Jasprit Bumrah's absence in the tournament

Champions Trophy 2025: Ex-India cricketer weighs in on Jasprit Bumrah's absence in the tournament

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Chakravarthy opens up about bond with Ashwin after match-winning spell HRD

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Chakravarthy opens up about bond with Ashwin after match-winning spell

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Cooper Connolly replaces Matthew Short in Australia squad ahead of semifinal

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Cooper Connolly replaces Matthew Short in Australia squad ahead of semifinal

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Axar Patel lauds Varun Chakravarthy's match-winning spell in a crucial clash HRD

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Axar Patel lauds Varun Chakravarthy's match-winning spell in a crucial clash

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest vkp

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studdden event [WATCH] NTI

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studded event [WATCH]

Google co founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60 hours a week here is why gcw

Google co-founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60-hours a week | Here's why

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th iwh

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th

Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer RBA

Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon