Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first in the third T20I of the five-match series against Australia, which is being played at Bellerive Oval here on Sunday. The hosts currently lead the five-match series 1-0 against the Men in Blue. The series opener between the two sides at Canberra was washed out, whereas the second T20I of the series was won by the Mitchell Marsh-led side by four wickets, which was played at Melbourne.

Team News: Three changes for India, one for Australia

The visitors have made three changes in their line-up for this match. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side has brought in Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, and Washington Sundar in place of Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson, and Kuldeep Yadav, respectively.

On the other hand, the Men in Yellow have made only one change in their squad as they replaced Josh Hazlewood with Sean Abbott.

Toss: What the captains said

After winning the toss, Suryakumar Yadav said, "We are going to bowl first. The ball will come on nicely to the bat in the 2nd innings. Happy to take it one game at a time. We have three changes - Jitesh, Arshdeep and Washington come in."

At the time of the toss, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said, "It's a belter of a wicket. Want to get off to a good start and post a big total. We have just the one change - Abbott is in for Hazlewood."

Playing XIs

Teams: Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.