The first-ever AIFF U15 Women’s Youth League is scheduled to begin on October 15, 2026, in Belagavi, Karnataka. A total of 16 teams will participate in the tournament, with the final match to be played on October 31.

The inaugural edition of the AIFF U15 Women’s Youth League is set to kick off on October 15, 2026, at the Sporting Planet Sports Complex in Belagavi, Karnataka. The tournament will see a total of 16 teams participating from across the country, divided into four groups of four. The top two teams from each group will progress to the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals. The final will be played on October 31, according to a press release from AIFF Media.

The 16 competing teams are SESA Football Academy, HOPS FC, Roots FC, Krida Prabodhini Pune, Juba Sangha FC, Sethu FC, PFC Kerala, Project Mahadeva FC, MGM Ambush Club, DKR Football Academy, SAG Football Academy, Community FC India, Portais Sporting Club, RKM Football Academy, Mumbai Knights FC, and hosts Belgaum United Football Academy.

Following the launch of the AIFF U17 Women’s Youth League in July earlier this year, the introduction of the competition at the U15 level marks another crucial step in broadening the national competition pathway for women’s youth football in India.

Group Stage Draw of AIFF U15 Women's Youth League 2026-27

Group A: SESA Football Academy, HOPS FC, Roots FC, Krida Prabodhini Pune

Group B: Juba Sangha FC, Sethu FC, PFC Kerala, Project Mahadeva FC

Group C: MGM Ambush Club, DKR Football Academy, SAG Football Academy, Community FC India

Group D: Portais Sporting Club, RKM Football Academy, Belgaum United Football Academy (Hosts), Mumbai Knights FC.

(ANI)