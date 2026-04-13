Phoenix Hyderabad secured the Team honours at the IGPL Invitational 2026, with Sachin Baisoya claiming his maiden IGPL win. Phoenix finished ahead of Mumbai's Atri and RVR Delhi, taking an early lead in the Team competition.

Phoenix Hyderabad took the early lead in the Team competition of the IGPL as they won the Team honours at the IGPL Invitational 2026, hosted by Leander Paes at the Anahita Golf Course. Phoenix were helped by the excellent form of Sachin Baisoya, who logged his maiden IGPL win. The 30-year-old, who carded 67-71-67 on the three days, carried his team to the top spot ahead of Mumbai's Atri and RVR Delhi, according to a press release.

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Baisoya's Dual Victory and Final Standings

The individual stroke play honours went to Phoenix star Sachin Baisoya, while teenager Veer Ganapathy, who played for GolfKonnect Bangalore, was second, and their team ended ninth.

Phoenix totalled 14-under for the three days and edged past Atri's, whose total was 13-under. RVR Delhi aggregated 12-under. In terms of points, Phoenix earned 100 points, while Atri earned 90, and RVR got 80. The points at the IGPL Invitational will be totalled at the end of the season to crown the team champions. Each of the AM Green IGPL events will have the Team element.

Team Compositions and Scoring Breakdown

The Phoenix foursome was Baisoya, Raghav Chugh, Ranjit Singh and Arjun Bhati, while the Atri team members were Olympian Udayan Mane, the prolific Aman Raj, Aadil Bedi and Tushar Pannu, while the Delhi team had Shiv Kapur, Chiragh Kumar, Aryan Roopa Anand and Gaurav Ghei.

In the team format, the two best scores from each team were counted towards the team score.

Phoenix Hyderabad

Expectedly, Baisoya was the mainstay for Phoenix, and he was ably supported by Raghav Chugh, who was the next best on all days.

Atri Mumbai

For Atri, the mainstay was Aman, whose scores were counted each day, along with Aman and Udyan's efforts.

RVR Delhi

In the case of RVR, there was a contribution from each of the four players. On the first day, the counting scores came from Aryan Roopa Anand and Shiv Kapur, while the next day, it was Aryan and Gaurav Ghei, and on the final day, it was Kapur and Chiragh Kumar.

This is the first time a team competition has been incorporated into a stroke play competition, as 40 players were picked by different teams at an auction held earlier in the month. (ANI)