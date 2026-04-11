Dempo SC clinched their second straight IFL 2025-26 win, defeating Aizawl FC 3-0 with second-half goals from Marcus Joseph, Jose Luis Moreno, and Sebastian Gutierrez. The victory lifts Dempo to fifth place in the league standings.

Dempo SC got the better of Aizawl FC by a 3-0 margin through second-half goals from Marcus Joseph, Jose Luis Moreno and substitute Sebastian Gutierrez to secure their second consecutive victory in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the PJN Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

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According to a release, Dempo SC moved ahead of their opponents to fifth in the table with nine points from nine matches, while Aizawl dropped to sixth in the table with the same number of points.

First Half: Aizawl Applies Pressure, Dempo Scores

Dempo SC head coach Samir Naik named the same team from their last match, while Aizawl FC head coach R. Lalruatfela made two changes, bringing in Laldanmawia and Luis Rodriguez in place of Laldawngzuala and Tumur Talipov.

Aizawl FC looked the better side in the first half, showing clear attacking intent and keeping the Dempo defence busy. Ashish Siby was the busier of the two goalkeepers, making multiple interventions inside the box, including a sharp save to deny Laltlanzova's effort from distance. K. Vanlalhriatzuala also had a chance from the edge of the box but failed to keep his shot down.

At the other end, Dempo SC were patient in their build-up, looking to play out from the back, but struggled to create clear openings for their front pair of Marcus Joseph and Richmond Owusu. The only time the opposition goalkeeper was tested came from Saiesh Bagkar, whose long-range effort was on target.

The home side took the lead just before the break against the run of play. H. Lalrempuia failed to deal with a pass from midfield, and Kapil Hoble capitalised on the error to deliver an inviting cross into the box that found Saiesh. The full-back controlled it well, beat his marker, and aimed a shot towards the bottom corner. The goalkeeper, who appeared to have it covered, was wrong-footed as the ball took a wicked deflection off Marcus Joseph and ended up in the back of the net.

Second Half: Dempo Seals the Deal

Dempo carried their momentum into the second half, creating two goal-scoring opportunities within five minutes of the restart. Aubin Kouakou was unable to keep his header on target from a corner, while Marcus Joseph, left in acres of space inside the box, also failed to hit the target.

The home side then doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute from a corner kick. Kapil Hoble's delivery was powerfully met by Saiesh Bagkar, forcing an acrobatic save from Aizawl goalkeeper Lalhruaitluanga, but the rebound fell kindly to Jose Luis Moreno, who made no mistake in slotting it into the net.

Penalty Save Halts Aizawl's Comeback

Aizawl were awarded a penalty just after the hour mark after a defender was brought down inside the box. Zomuansanga stepped up to take the spot-kick but was denied by Ashish Siby, who produced a brilliant save diving to his right to keep his side's lead intact.

The People's Club pushed numbers forward to salvage something from the game but were finding it tough to break the Dempo defence, who were content to retreat back and defend their own box.

The home side eventually finished off the game in injury time with substitute Sebastian Gutierrez putting the finishing touches to a counterattack.

The home side maintained their lead and saw off the rest of the game for their second consecutive victory and moved into the top six of the table. (ANI)