Humas Warriors wrapped up Day eight of the Ice Hockey League Season 3 with a high-intensity win over Zanskar Chadar Tamers at Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium, according to a release. Organised in partnership with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh, the game saw two equalisers as both sides traded drag and slap-shot goals, before Waseem Bilal settled it with a hat-trick. Earlier, Kangs Sing opened the day with a win, Changthang Shans also secured victory, Sham Eagles extended their unbeaten run, and Purig Warriors claimed a win later in the day.

Kangs Sing Hold Off Sham Wolves

Kangs Sing opened the day with a 5-3 win over Sham Wolves, building a commanding lead before holding off a late push. Tsering Lhundup tapped in the opener in the second minute, followed by two quick goals from Gonbo Tashi to make it 3-0. Mushtaque Ahmad Giri and Captain Karma Rigyal Stein extended the lead to five in the second period. Sham Wolves responded in the third period through Chinba Sonam, Jigmet Choster, and a second from Sonam, but Kangs remained compact in defence to see out the game.

Changthang Shans Dominate Kharu Falcons

Changthang Shans delivered a dominant 8-1 win over Kharu Falcons, asserting control from the opening face-off. Chamba Tsetan led the charge in the first period, scoring four unanswered goals through a combination of wrist shots and tap-ins to give the Shans a commanding 4-0 lead at the first break. Kharu briefly responded in the second period, with Jigmat Choster converting a tap-in into the bottom-right corner. The Shans, however, reasserted control in the third period as Rigzen Namgyal struck twice with well-timed finishes, Phuntsog Namgyal added another from close range, and Tsetan completed his five-goal performance to seal the result.

Sham Eagles Extend Unbeaten Run in Women's Game

Sham Eagles secured a 4-0 win in the women's game, converting sustained pressure into a decisive result. The breakthrough came late in the first period when Dolkar Angmo finished a tap-in in the 13th minute to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead at the break. They extended the advantage midway through the second period as Nima Lhamo converted from close range off a well-timed feed from Chunzin Lhamo. The Eagles sealed the contest in the third period, with Rigzen Angmo creating space to score with a wrist shot before captain Semzes Dolma added a tap-in with 13 seconds remaining.

Purig Warriors Overpower Changla Blasters

Purig Warriors beat Changla Blasters 5-1, taking control after an early exchange and tightening their grip through the middle period. Nawaz Ali opened the scoring with a close-range tap-in, before Changla responded as Jigmet Deskong snapped in an equaliser with a flick. The momentum swung decisively in the second period. Zakir Hussain restored Purig's lead with a tap-in and followed it up with a drag-shot finish to put daylight between the sides. Captain Sajjad Hussain then made it count from the doorstep with another tap-in, as Purig kept Changla pinned back. Nawaz Ali rounded off the scoring late, driving in from the right and finishing with a drag shot to seal the 5-1 win.

Waseem Bilal's Hat-trick Secures Humas Warriors' Victory

Humas Warriors concluded the day with a 5-2 win over Zanskar Chadar Tamers in a high-tempo contest that remained on a knife-edge into the third period. Shabas Hussain opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, firing a slapshot from the left at the attacking zone line straight into the net. The Tamers hit back through Jigmath Kunzang, who levelled with a similar slapshot from the centre. Humas regained the lead when Ghulam Nabi Tak converted a tap-in from close range. The Jigmath-Choying combination brought the Tamers level again in the second period, with Jigmath scoring his second to make it 2-2. The game then turned on Waseem's consecutive hat-trick: a tie-breaking drag shot, a lead-extending flick to the top-right corner, and a concluding slapshot from the far-left into the top-right to seal the result for the Warriors.

League Progresses into Day Nine

Day nine of the League (February 06, 2026) opens with Sham Wolves taking on Maryul Spawo. Shakar Chiktan Royals then face Changthang Shans, before Kharu Falcons meet Kangs Sing. The day's final game sees Humas Warriors face United Nubra. Midway through its league phase, the Ice Hockey League Season 3 has settled into a confident, competitive rhythm across the men's and women's categories. As performances sharpen and teams build cohesion, the league continues to draw strong local engagement, blending structured competition with the collective energy of Ladakh's winter sporting culture. (ANI)