In the Ice Hockey League S3 semi-finals, Semzes Dolma's hat-trick led Sham Eagles and Nissa Khatoon's goal took Shakar Chiktan Queens to the women's final. Humas Warriors and Purig Warriors will clash in the men's championship decider.

The semi-final stage of the Ice Hockey League Season 3 at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium in Leh saw captains step up under pressure as the finalists were confirmed, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The semi-finals saw Semzes Dolma lead Sham Eagles with a hat-trick, Nissa Khatoon fire Shakar Chiktan Queens into the women's final with the decisive goal, Moheb Ur Rehman Mir inspire Humas Warriors' comeback in the men's semi-final, and Sarfaraz Hussain power Purig Warriors with a hat-trick to set up the title clash with Humas Warriors.

Women's Semi-Finals: Sham Eagles, Shakar Chiktan Queens Advance

Semzes Dolma's Hat-Trick Seals Final Spot for Sham Eagles

Sham Eagles opened the day by avenging last season's heartbreak with a 5-2 win over Season 2 runners-up Changla Lamos in the first women's semi-final. Captain Semzes Dolma led from the front, striking twice within the opening 30 seconds to set the tempo. Thinles Angmo reduced the deficit with a drag shot before a goalless second period kept the contest alive. Changla drew level early in the third period through Padma Yangzes, but Sham responded with authority. Semzes completed her hat-trick with a drag flick, and Padma Desal added two drag-shot finishes to seal a commanding comeback victory and confirm their place in the final.

Nissa Khatoon's Decisive Goal Sends Shakar Chiktan Queens to Final

The second women's semi-final proved a tighter affair as Shakar Chiktan Queens edged past Kharu Eagles 1-0. After a scoreless opening period marked by disciplined defending on both ends, Captain Nissa Khatoon broke the deadlock midway through the second period with a crisp wrist shot. The Queens then held firm through sustained pressure from Kharu to protect their slender advantage and advance to the final.

Men's Semi-Finals: Humas Warriors to Face Purig Warriors

Humas Warriors Secure Comeback Win

In the first men's semi-final, Humas Warriors from Drass overturned their Season 2 semi-final defeat to Changthang Shans with a composed 3-1 win. Chamba Tsetan had given the Shans an early lead with a sharp drag flick, but Humas captain Moheb Ur Rehman Mir responded swiftly with a backhanded tap-in to restore parity. Zahid Ali put Humas ahead in the second period with a wrist flick, and Ghulam Nabi Tak added the decisive third in the final period to confirm Humas as the first men's finalists.

Sarfaraz Hussain's Hat-Trick Powers Purig Warriors' Dominant Win

The final semi-final saw Purig Warriors produce a clinical 8-2 victory over defending champions Kangs Sing. Mushtaque Ahmad Giri opened the scoring for Kangs, but Nawaz Ali equalised soon after with a powerful slap shot. Purig then took control through Sarfaraz Hussain's drag shot and Villayat Ali's close-range finish in the first period. The Warriors stretched their lead in the second through Sajjad Hussain and another from Sarfaraz, before Anwar Hussain struck twice in the third. Sarfaraz completed his hat-trick to cap a dominant display, while Kangs managed a late consolation through Mushtaque. With the win, Purig set up a high-stakes men's final against Humas Warriors.

Final Showdown Awaits

With the finalists confirmed in both categories, the Ice Hockey League Season 3 now enters its final act. After two high-intensity women's and two men's clashes today, the spotlight shifts to the women's final tomorrow, followed by the men's championship decider on 14 February.

From Leh and Nubra to Changthang, Sham, Kharu, Drass (Humas), Kargil, Shakar Chiktan and Zanskar, the League has showcased the growing depth and resilience of Ladakh's ice hockey talent, setting the stage for two defining title encounters. (ANI)