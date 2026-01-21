The ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy visited the former schools of Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson as part of the 'Class of 26' tour. The initiative aims to inspire students ahead of the 2026 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy visited the former educational institutions of Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson as part of the series - 'Class of 26', which celebrates the early journeys of current World Cup squad members and aims to inspire the next generation across the country during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour with DP World.

The Class of 26 is aiming to take the coveted silverware back to the alma mater of every member of the Indian cricket team, as they look to create history by retaining the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title on home soil. The endeavour seeks to carry the trophy to the institutions where the ambitions of these star players were first ignited, talent first noticed, and belief first built.

By connecting the trophy with the formative years of players, it honours the early steps of their journeys, from school grounds and college nets to the world stage, reminding students that every great career begins with a dream. Through these visits, the trophy becomes more than a symbol of global success; it becomes a reflection of possibility.

Class of 26 also acknowledges the long road behind every World Cup appearance, recognising the years of discipline, sacrifice and persistence that shape an international career. By allowing young fans to celebrate and engage with the trophy through interactive, fun-led activities, the visits encourage students to dream big while building excitement and anticipation ahead of the global tournament, as per an ICC press release.

Trophy Tour Visits Players' Roots

Across all three institutions, the trophy was welcomed with a ceremonial guard of honour, followed by students participating in fun activities with Blaze and Tonk, the tournament mascots. Students also engaged in interactive games and challenges, with the winners receiving ICC Men's T20 World Cup with DP World merchandise, creating a lively and memorable tour experience on campus.

Hardik Pandya's Alma Mater: MK High School, Vadodara

The first stop was at the MK High School in Vadodara, the former school of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, in the presence of Principal Vinaya Tulasi and Director Subhash Pandya.

Ishan Kishan's Alma Mater: College of Commerce, Patna

The tour then travelled to the College of Commerce in Patna, where wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan went. The visit was attended by Vice Principal Dr M Faizal, Sports In-charge KB Padmadeo, along with other teaching staff, including Dr Mukesh Kumar Madhukar, Prof. Mridula Kumari, Dr Manisha Roy, Dr Ayan Mukherjee and Satyam Kumar.

Sanju Samson's Alma Mater: Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram

The third visit was to the Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram, the former college of India wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, in the presence of Principal Dr Meera George, along with other teaching staff, including Fr. Thomas Kaiyaleckal, Bursar, Dr Tom Thomas, Dr Jiji Kurian, Dr Ratheesh R and Dr Deepa Mary Joseph.

In addition to the on-ground engagements, students at Mar Ivanios College added a creative and personal touch by writing Sanju Samson's name using 'post-it' notes on a backdrop and writing messages for him, underlining the emotional connection between players and their roots.

The tour will continue with visits to the former educational institutions of other squad members, carrying forward stories of ambition that began in those premises and culminated on the world stage.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tickets and Schedule

Ticket sales for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 are now underway, offering affordable prices for the marquee tournament, starting at just INR 100 in India (approximately USD 1.11) and LKR 1,000 in Sri Lanka (approximately USD 3.26). Tickets are available on the official ticketing platform at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from 7 February to 8 March across venues in India and Sri Lanka, including Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy). (ANI)