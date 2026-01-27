The ICC T20 World Cup Trophy tour visited Ganga International School, Delhi, the alma mater of pacer Harshit Rana. The campus erupted in celebration, with students chanting for India and their alumnus, inspiring a new generation of cricketers.

The ICC T20 World Cup Trophy tour arrived at the alma mater of Indian pacer Harshit Rana, Ganga International School at Hiran Kudna, Delhi on Tuesday, igniting a sense of patriotism, excitement and thrill associated with the tournament amongst the students and other attendees present.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The arrival of the ICC T20 World Cup Trophy transformed the campus into a vibrant hub of excitement and celebration. The trophy was accorded a grand and enthusiastic welcome in an atmosphere charged with thrill and festivity. The school premises were decorated for the historic occasion, and students, teachers, and invited guests felt deeply privilegedto witness such a rare and memorable moment.

A Day of Celebration and Cricket

From tiny tots to senior students, everyone displayed remarkable zeal and enthusiasm. The campus echoed with resounding chants of "India-India", reflecting the students' love for the nation and their passion for cricket. The name of the school's alumnus and now a part of the T20 World Cup squad was also chanted by students as they extended their best wishes to Men in Blue for the competition. To make the event more engaging and enriching, an ICC Cricket Quiz was organised, drawing enthusiastic participation from students who showcased their knowledge and love for the game, and children also took part in fun activities such as trying to tap the ball with a bat as much times as possible and bowling to send the wickets for a toss, much like the two massive names who were once students at this institution, Harshit and senior pacer Ishant Sharma.

Students Share Their Excitement

Students were absolutely mesmerised by the T20 World Cup trophy, something they had seen lifted by several teams over the years on TV, right in front of their eyes. The presence of the trophy proved to be a source of inspiration, especially to those pursuing the sport, and increased the excitement about the tournament. When asked about the players they were excited for, Harshit and opener Abhishek Sharma were major favourites amongst students.

A student named Lakshay said, "It feels great to have the trophy here, and I am excited for the tournament. I am really looking forward to seeing Abhishek Sharma in action." A student standing by his side also shouted, "Harshit Rana". Another student, Manvi, on being asked about her favourite player from the squad, said, "Harshit Rana. I really like him."

Yashvi, a senior student, said, "It was really exciting. The environment here was so motivating. I really loved it. It is really inspiring to see our alumni shine, and it inspires us to be there someday too, and students will cheer for us. All the very best to Harshit Rana, sir. Everyone is excited for the T20 World Cup to see the entire Team India in action. My best wishes to Team India."

Another student, Arnav, said, "It has been a memorable moment for me, and I had always wanted to see the trophy from this close. It will inspire people a lot. From my childhood, I have been watching cricket, so this is surreal. I am really excited for the tournament, and I have my fingers crossed that India brings the trophy back home. I am excited to see Harshit Rana and Abhishek Sharma with the form he is in."

Principal's Pride for Alumnus Harshit Rana

Later, the school principal, Swati Joshi, said that it was "special" for the school to have the trophy in their campus. "It was a matter of pride for us, and it is a very special day for us. It filled enthusiasm amongst the children right from kids aged three to 18," she said.

Speaking of Harshit, who did his entire schooling from the institution, Swati recalled him as a student who would "balance sports and academics well. "Harshit was our alumnus from 2017-18 and was with us from LKG to 12th grade. He balanced his studies and sports really well. His childhood, like a lot of children, was simple, dreaming big and playing with his friends, and it was his passion for cricket which set him apart. His dedication and perseverance stood out. Now that he has secured his place in the Indian cricket team and carved a niche for himself, our heart swells with pride. Do well, Harshit! We are cheering for you!," she concluded.

India's T20 World Cup Campaign and Squad

India is a part of Group A with arch-rivals Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA and will start their campaign against the USA in Mumbai on February 7. The clash with arch-rivals Pakistan will take place in Colombo on February 15. If Team India pulls off a successful title defence, they will become the first team to defend their T20 WC title, and this will mark their third T20 WC trophy, making them the most successful team in the tournament's history.

India T20 WC squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh. (ANI)