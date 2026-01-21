ICC says independent security reviews found no credible threat to Bangladesh in India, warning that moving T20 World Cup 2026 matches would set a dangerous precedent and undermine tournament neutrality.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will proceed as per the existing schedule, with Bangladesh’s matches remaining in India, despite sustained objections from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and support from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The decision was taken during an ICC Board meeting held via video conference, convened specifically to address Bangladesh’s request to relocate its fixtures to Sri Lanka citing security concerns.

ICC cites security assessments, warns against dangerous precedent

According to the ICC, the Board’s decision followed a review of multiple security assessments, including independent evaluations, all of which concluded that there is “no threat to Bangladesh players, media persons, officials and fans” at any of the tournament venues in India.

The governing body also noted that making last-minute changes so close to the tournament would be logistically unfeasible and risk setting a precedent that could undermine the integrity and neutrality of future ICC events.

It added that altering the schedule “in the absence of any credible security threat” would jeopardise the sanctity of global tournaments and create complications for teams, broadcasters and fans worldwide.

ICC details extensive engagement with BCB

In a strongly worded statement, the ICC revealed it had engaged in prolonged discussions with the BCB in an attempt to resolve the impasse, including sharing detailed security frameworks and host assurances.

An ICC spokesperson said:

"Over the past several weeks, the ICC has engaged with the BCB in sustained and constructive dialogue, with the clear objective of enabling Bangladesh’s participation in the tournament. During this period, the ICC has shared detailed inputs, including independent security assessments, comprehensive venue-level security plans and formal assurances from the host authorities, all of which consistently concluded that there is no credible or verifiable threat to the safety or security of the Bangladesh team in India.”

The ICC also pointed out that Bangladesh’s position remained unchanged despite these assurances.

“Despite these efforts, the BCB maintained its position, repeatedly linking its participation in the tournament to a single, isolated and unrelated development concerning one of its player’s involvement in a domestic league. This linkage has no bearing on the tournament’s security framework or the conditions governing participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

Neutrality and fairness central to ICC decision

The ICC stressed that venue and scheduling decisions are guided by objective threat assessments and host guarantees, which apply uniformly to all 20 participating nations.

“In the absence of any independent security findings that materially compromise the safety of the Bangladesh team, the ICC is unable to relocate fixtures,” the spokesperson said. “Doing so would carry significant logistical and scheduling consequences for other teams and fans worldwide, and would also create far-reaching precedent-related challenges that risk undermining the neutrality, fairness, and integrity of ICC governance.”

The statement concluded by reaffirming the ICC’s commitment to consistent standards and the collective interests of the game.

PCB backs Bangladesh, offers to host matches

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board publicly backed Bangladesh’s refusal to play its matches in India and formally offered to host Bangladesh’s games.

According to a PCB source quoted by PTI, Pakistan conveyed its position in an email to the ICC.

“The PCB has said in the e-mail that the demand by the Bangladesh board is justified and must be accepted and that if there are any issues moving Bangladesh matches to Sri Lanka, Pakistan is ready to host all their games,” the source said.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play four group-stage matches in India — three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai — with the tournament set to begin on February 7.

Roots of the standoff

The standoff escalated following Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, citing a BCCI directive referring to “recent developments all around.” Soon after, the Bangladesh government banned IPL broadcasts, and the BCB formally informed the ICC that it would not play World Cup matches in India.

While Pakistan itself is playing its matches in Sri Lanka under a hybrid model agreement with the ICC and BCCI until 2027, the ICC has now made it clear that Bangladesh’s fixtures will not be relocated.

With the tournament weeks away, the focus now shifts to whether Bangladesh will ultimately comply with the ICC’s decision or risk further escalation.