Pakistan will play its T20 World Cup match against India on Feb 15, reversing an earlier boycott. The decision follows talks between the PCB, ICC, and BCB, and a request from Sri Lanka, after Pakistan stood in solidarity with Bangladesh.

The dialogue between ICC and PCB took place as part of a broader engagement with both parties recognising the need for constructive dealings and being united, committed and purposeful in their aspirations to serve the best interests of the game with integrity, neutrality and cooperation.

According to the ICC, in that prevailing spirit, it was agreed that all members will respect their commitments as per the terms of participation for ICC events and do all that is necessary to ensure that the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a success.

With respect to Bangladesh, the ICC reiterated its continued facilitation of growth in one of cricket's most vibrant markets, with more than 200 million passionate fans, to ensure that the national team's non-participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 does not have any long-term effects on cricket in the country, the statement added.

Pakistan Reverses Boycott, to Play India

Earlier, the Government of Pakistan had directed their National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, for its scheduled fixture against the defending champions India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

This decision comes after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the outcomes of high-level talks between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Pakistan had earlier decided not to play against arch-rival India in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were removed from the tournament for citing security concerns.

Diplomatic Interventions and Official Directive

Pakistan's Prime Minister spoke with Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss the country's support during tough times.

Following discussions with the ICC and other countries, Pakistan's government has directed its cricket team to play the T20 World Cup match against India.

"This evening, the Prime Minister held a telephone call with H.E. Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The President of Sri Lanka, during their warm and friendly conversation, recalled that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had always stood shoulder to shoulder, especially during challenging times. The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to resolving the current impasse amicably. In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," as an official statement from Goverment of Pakistan.

"Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday formally briefed by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, regarding the outcomes of high-level deliberations held between the PCB representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)," the statement added.

After ICC held a meeting with the PCB and the BCB at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday to discuss Pakistan's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 match with India in Colombo, BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul on Monday also urged Pakistan to play their February 15 ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash against India.

"The Government of Pakistan has reviewed the formal requests extended to the PCB by the Bangladesh Cricket Board as well as the supporting communications from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates and other member nations. These correspondences sought Pakistan's leadership in securing a viable solution to recent challenges. The Government further noted the statement by BCB President Amin ul Islam. The profound gratitude expressed by our brotherly nation is received with great warmth. Pakistan reaffirms that it stands shoulder to shoulder with Bangladesh," the statement further added.

Background of the Boycott

The development comes after the official X handle of the Pakistan Government announced that the Men in Green would not take the field in the Feb 15 clash, and later Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif linked this boycott to the controversy with Bangladesh, citing it as a symbol of solidarity.

Reason for Bangladesh's Tournament Exit

Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup, as their request to have all their matches played outside India could not be agreed upon by the ICC, which they put in place because of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Mustafizur Rahman being removed from the squad after instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid concerns related to atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.