The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 trophy toured Kathmandu's Bouddhanath Stupa as part of its pre-tournament journey. Concurrently, the Cricket Association of Nepal announced its 15-member squad for the event, with Rohit Paudel named as captain.

T20 World Cup Trophy Tours Nepal

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy toured around the Bouddhanath Stupa in Nepal's capital Kathmandu as a part of a trophy tour in the Himalayan Nation. The tour, which serves as a buildup to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which starts next month, was held at the Bouddhanath Stupa. Hundreds of people gathered around the trophy, taking pictures.

The trophy tour was launched last year from the Adama's Bridge, where a two-seater paramotor lifted off, carrying the trophy against the dramatic backdrop of India's southern coastline. The symbolic start of the tour from Adam's Bridge, a culturally revered as Ram Setu in India, serving as a symbolic gateway between India and Sri Lanka, was unveiled in Kathmandu in a ceremony on January 5. The trophy, since then, has also toured the city of Lakes- Pokhara in Kaski district.

The 10th edition of the global event will feature 20 teams, with 29 days of high-intensity cricket played across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka, and will run from February 7 to March 8. The trophy tour is journeying across Asia, including India, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Oman, Nepal, Bahrain and Mongolia, giving fans the chance to see the iconic silverware up close and participate in interactive experiences to build excitement ahead of the global mega event.

In a unique initiative, the trophy will also be taken to schools and colleges associated with players set to participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, offering young fans an inspiring, once-in-a-lifetime connection to the global stage. Additionally, the trophy will be showcased at major T20 leagues and select bilateral series, reinforcing the build-up to the tournament across formats and geographies.

Nepal Announces Squad for T20 World Cup

With the trophy tour on, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) on Tuesday announced the squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The cricketing body of the Himalayan Nation announced a 15-player squad, captained by Rohit Paudel. In the squad, Dipendra Singh Airee has been given the role of the vice-captain.

The 15-Member Squad

The 15-member squad, led by Paudel, features a blend of experienced players and young talents. The team is expected to adopt an aggressive approach in the World Cup, where Nepal is scheduled to face strong opponents in the group stage. The named squad includes: Rohit Paudel (Captain); Dipendra Singh Airee (Vice-captain); Sandeep Lamichhane; Kushal Bhurtel; Aasif Sheikh; Sundeep Jora; Aarif Sheikh; Bashir Ahmad; Sompal Kami; Karan KC; Nandan Yadav; Gulshan Jha; Lalit Rajbanshi; Sher Malla, and Lokesh Bam.

Squad Analysis: Strengths and Key Players

Nepal's spin attack will once again revolve around Sandeep Lamichhane, whose experience across leagues and international tournaments provides a genuine wicket-taking threat in the middle overs. Left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi adds variety, while Dipendra and Basir Ahamad offer additional spin options.

All-round depth remains a key strength of the squad. Dipendra, Gulshan Jha, Aarif Sheikh, and Sompal Kami provide Nepal with flexibility with both bat and ball.

At the top of the order, Kushal Bhurtel's aggressive intent will be crucial in providing quick starts, while Aasif Sheikh offers stability with the glove, and Lokesh Bam offers solidity and shot-making ability through the middle order.

Sundeep Jora and Nandan Yadav further bolster the batting unit, giving Nepal depth well beyond the top six.

The pace department will be spearheaded by Sompal Kami and Karan KC, both of whom bring experience, movement with the new ball and the ability to execute at the death. They are supported by Nandan Yadav and Sher Malla, adding pace, variety and bench strength.

Nepal's previous outing at the T20 World Cup in 2024 saw them get knocked out in the group stage with no wins from four games. (ANI)