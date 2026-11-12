The upcoming ICC board meeting in Bali is set to address the potential expansion of the World Test Championship, the 2027-31 Future Tours Programme, and a strategic review of international cricket formats, including the future of ODIs.

ICC Board Meeting to Discuss WTC Expansion and Future Tours

The proposed expansion of the World Test Championship (WTC) to include all 12 Full Members is expected to be discussed at the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) board meeting in Bali, with the next cycle likely to retain the existing nine-team format, according to a Cricinfo report. The ICC's quarterly meetings for 2026 began on Wednesday and will conclude on Sunday. The agenda is also expected to include a strategic review of the future of international cricket and discussions on the next Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the 2027-31 cycle.

According to the report, the proposal to expand the WTC into a single division featuring all 12 Full Members had gained momentum over the past year. However, the plan now appears uncertain, with the next cycle likely to continue with nine teams, leaving Zimbabwe, Ireland and Afghanistan outside the competition. There is still a possibility of Zimbabwe joining the championship, which would make it a 10-team competition. Ireland's participation remains uncertain amid concerns over its financial position and appetite for playing Test cricket.

England's Stance and Future Bilateral Engagements

According to the report, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is understood to be opposed to expanding the competition, as additional matches would mean more travel and could affect its home cricket schedule. However, the ECB is open to playing one-off Tests against Zimbabwe and Ireland outside the WTC. It is not in favour of playing Afghanistan due to the Taliban government's treatment of women and girls. Zimbabwe, which has been keen to join the WTC to secure more Test cricket, could be disappointed if the existing format continues. The team played 10 Tests in 2025 but featured in only two this year.

Meanwhile, the next FTP, covering 2027 to 2031, is also expected to be presented at the meeting. Most major bilateral commitments have already been agreed upon, with final discussions between member boards scheduled to take place in Bali. According to Cricinfo, England are set to tour Zimbabwe in 2028, a visit that could include at least one Test match. The two sides have not played a bilateral series in Zimbabwe since 2004. South Africa are scheduled to visit Zimbabwe in 2027 for a Test, while Australia are also expected to tour during the next cycle, although the inclusion of Test matches remains unclear.

North American Initiatives and Strategic Review

West Indies are likely to continue playing shorter Test series in the next cycle. Cricket West Indies (CWI) is also exploring the possibility of hosting white-ball series in Washington DC and Toronto as part of its efforts to strengthen cricket's presence in North America. CWI has commercial ties with Cricket Canada and is also looking to strengthen its partnership with Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise Washington Freedom, which has begun building a 10,000-seat cricket stadium in Frederick, around 45 miles north of Washington DC.

Another key item on the agenda is a strategic review of international cricket conducted by global management consulting firm McKinsey. The review, which examines all three formats, is expected to be presented to the ICC board. The future of One Day International (ODI) cricket is likely to be a major focus, given concerns over its position between Test cricket and T20 Internationals. ODIs are expected to feature less frequently in the next FTP, with most matches likely to be scheduled around the 2031 ODI World Cup. The review may also examine the possibility of new revenue streams to reduce the ICC's dependence on broadcast rights income. The revenue distribution model and the possibility of member boards receiving a smaller share in the next cycle are also expected to draw attention.

The report also noted concerns among some Associate nations over a possible reduction in the number of men's ODI teams. Currently, 20 countries have ODI status, including eight Associate nations. However, with the ODI World Cup remaining a major revenue generator, a reduction in the number of teams is considered unlikely. A proposal to increase men's ODI status to 32 teams has also been discussed, though it appears unlikely to materialise. (ANI)

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