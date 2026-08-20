The ICC has rescinded a demerit point against Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium after a PCB appeal. For Toronto's Maple Leaf Cricket Ground, one 'Unsatisfactory' rating was withdrawn, but three demerit points for an 'Unfit' pitch were upheld.

The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced its decisions on three pitch ratings following appeals by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Canada (CC) on demerit points imposed for matches held in June. The ICC Appeals Panel arrived at the decisions after reviewing footage of the matches, Match Referees' reports and captains' comments, according to an ICC Media release.

Gaddafi Stadium Demerit Point Rescinded

The demerit point imposed on Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium following an "Unsatisfactory" rating for the third Men's ODI between Pakistan and Australia on 4 June has been rescinded as the panel felt that while the guidelines of the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process had been followed by the Match Referee, "the pitch did not demonstrate excessive unevenness or spin".

Rulings on Maple Leaf Cricket Ground

The Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in King City, Toronto, had been imposed with an "Unsatisfactory" rating for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match between the United States of America and the Netherlands on 8 June and an "Unfit" rating for a subsequent match of the same series between Canada and the Netherlands on 16 June.

The Appeals Panel felt that while the guidelines had similarly been followed by the Match Referee, the condition of the pitch used on 8 June "was consistent with that of a satisfactory pitch" and that it "did not demonstrate excessive unevenness, seam movement or spin", and therefore withdrew the demerit point, the release said.

The three demerit points for the "Unfit" rating on the pitch used on 16 June, though, stay on the record of the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground as the panel considered that "the condition of the pitch was dangerous and thus consistent with that of an Unfit pitch."

Final Demerit Point Status

The Maple Leaf Cricket Ground now has three demerit points in its record, while there are no demerit points for the Gaddafi Stadium.