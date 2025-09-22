Real Madrid will maintain its boycott of the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony, with no official representation at the event. This decision, driven by president Florentino Perez, is a protest against Vinicius Jr. being overlooked for last year's award.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony is scheduled to take place tonight at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, where the world’s best footballers and coaches will be celebrated. Real Madrid, with several nominations across both men’s and women’s categories, once again find themselves at the center of attention for unexpected reasons.

Real Madrid Maintains Boycott Over Vinicius Snub

As confirmed by The Athletic, Real Madrid will maintain their boycott of the Ballon d’Or gala and will have no official representation at the event. This decision follows the club’s shocking withdrawal from last year’s ceremony when it was revealed that Vinicius Jr. had been overlooked for the award, which instead went to Rodri. Though there had been speculation about club ambassador Emilio Butragueno possibly attending this year, it has been decided that there will be no official presence.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has taken a firm stance against the Ballon d’Or following Vinicius’s snub last season. The club has not acknowledged any nominations this time, nor did they recognize their Coach of the Year and Club of the Year awards received at last year’s event. According to sources cited by The Athletic, this attitude stems directly from Perez, who suspects UEFA’s influence in last years’ decision to deny Vinicius the top honor, especially in light of the club’s backing of the European Super League initiative.

High-Profile Nominations

While there is some frustration within the club over Perez’s uncompromising approach, the position remains unchanged. Despite having Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe nominated for the 2025 Golden Ball, Thibaut Courtois for the Yashin Trophy, and Dean Huijsen for the Kopa Trophy, Real Madrid will not participate officially in the gala.

Journalist Melchor Ruiz of COPE noted that individual players are free to attend the ceremony if they wish, despite the club’s official boycott. Whether any of them choose to make an appearance remains to be seen.