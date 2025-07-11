Pakistan's hockey teams may skip the Asia Cup and Junior World Cup in India due to strained Indo-Pak ties. The PHF is likely to seek neutral venues if government clearance is denied amid rising tensions following recent border clashes.

Pakistan hockey teams are unlikely to travel to India for two major events, the Asia Cup and the Junior World Cup, according to a report citing sources within the Pakistan government.

Pakistan is scheduled to play the Asia Cup, which will take place in Bihar’s Rajgir from August 27 to September 7, for which the Pakistan Hockey Federation has sought clearance from the government to travel to India and participate in the prestigious continental event. Pakistan is also due to play the Junior Hockey World Cup, which is likely to be held in November-December this year.

The relationship between India and Pakistan was further strained after the Pahalgam terror attack, wherein 28 civilians, including 26 Indian nationals, were killed by terrorists in Baisaran meadows, which was followed by Operation Sindoor's success by Indian armed forces, destroying terror camps in Pakistan.

Pakistan Government to deny PHF permission

As per the report by Telecom Asia Sport, a source close to the Pakistan government stated that the Shehbaz Sharif-led regime will not permit the national hockey teams to travel amid the current geopolitical situation between the two nations.

“There is no chance the Shahzab Sharif-led government will permit the national hockey team in this geo-political situation,” a senior official said.

The sources close to PHF further stated that Pakistan’s coalition government feels unsafe to travel to India, especially after the armed clashes between India and Pakistan. After the Indian Armed Forces pulled off a successful Operation Sindoor as a response to the horrendous Pahalgam terror attack by destroying the terror camps in Pakistan, the neighbouring nation struck back by launching a missile attack on India.

However, the Indian Armed Forces thwarted countermeasures, intercepting most of the incoming missiles from Pakistan, ensuring minimal damage and no casualties.

Pakistan to review India’s security situation

According to Rana Mashood, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Development and Sports Program, the Pakistani government would allow hockey teams to India if they are satisfied with the security situation.

“The government will review the security situation in India for Pakistani nationals, and if it is not satisfied, it will not put any of our players at risk by sending them to play in India," Mashood said.

“But as of now, the situation is different, relations are strained, so we can only move forward when the government gives us clearance," he added.

Pakistan Hockey Federation will seek a neutral venue

As the Pakistan government is unlikely to send hockey teams to India for the Asia Cup and the Junior World Cup, the national hockey federation is expected to demand International Hockey Federation and the Asia Hockey Federation relocate the two major events to a neutral venue.

The source close to the Pakistan Hockey Federation stated they will ‘try’ to get both events out of India and demand a neutral venue.

“PHF will try to get the events out of India, but there are very slim chances of that coming about as Malaysia and Oman do not have the requisite money to bid for the events, which is close to 100K dollars,” said PHF sources as quoted by Telecom Asia Sport.

The last time Pakistan toured India was during the Asia Champions Trophy in 2023, where they finished sixth in the league stage of the tournament.