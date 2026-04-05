On Day 4 of the Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship, Delhi Hockey secured a massive 30-0 win against Hockey Gujarat. Other winners included Hockey Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, Hockey Mizoram, and Hockey Bihar.

The fourth day of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 Rajgir, Bihar, held at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Thursday witnessed Delhi Hockey, Hockey Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, Hockey Mizoram and Hockey Bihar, registering wins in their respective matches, where as Assam Hockey and Le Puducherry Hockey played out a draw, according to a release.

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Delhi Hockey Dominates With 30-0 Win

In the first match of the day, Delhi Hockey registered a commanding 30-0 win over Hockey Gujarat in Pool A of Division B. Siddharth starred with eight goals (11', 14', 14', 15', 26', 26', 32', 47'), while Aryan scored five times (22', 26', 33', 39', 51'). Sehrawat Sushant (15', 42', 51', 54') and Singh Yuvraj (1', 20', 21', 40') scored four goals each, while Rihan struck a hat-trick (12', 30', 50'). Luv (5', 41'), Ibrahim Haroon (4', 49') and Purshottam (33', 55') scored two goals each to complete the rout for Delhi Hockey.

Other Key Results of the Day

In the second match of the day in the same division, Hockey Uttarakhand edged past Telangana Hockey 4-0. Kumar Aman starred with a hat-trick (41', 44', 53'), while Vikash Kashyap added one more goal (45') to seal the win for Hockey Uttarakhand.

In the third match of Division B, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Hockey Karnataka 4-1. Lavi Manikpuri (27'), Abhishek Yadav (29'), Mini Rohan (44') and Om Kumar Yadav (60') scored for Chhattisgarh Hockey, while Harshavardhan Naganaboina Vinayakasree (4') netted the lone goal for Hockey Karnataka.

In a Division C, Pool B match, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir edged past Hockey Rajasthan with a narrow 2-1 victory. Sukhpreet Singh (10') opened the scoring before Harmandeep Singh (33') added another for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir. Gurshan Singh (36') pulled one back for Hockey Rajasthan, but it proved to be only a consolation.

Later in the day, Hockey Mizoram registered a convincing win over Hockey Andhra Pradesh in Pool A of Division C. Captain Joseph Malsawmtluanga led from the front with a fine hat-trick (26', 30', 36'), while Jacob Lalawmpuia (36') also got on the scoresheet.

In the final Pool B match of Division B, Hockey Bihar registered a 3-1 win over Hockey Himachal. Captain Abhay Singh led from the front with a brace (6', 11'), while Amritanshu Pandey (28') also found the back of the net. For Hockey Himachal, Pankaj Verma (31') scored the lone goal of the match.

In the final game of the day, Assam Hockey and Le Puducherry Hockey played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in Pool A of Division C. Captain Sajal Biswas scored both goals for Le Puducherry Hockey (3', 29'), while Rithik (18') and Manikandan (43') were on target for Assam Hockey. (ANI)