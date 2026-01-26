Vedanta Kalinga Lancers face Ranchi Royals in the HIL 2025-26 final in Bhubaneswar. The league's top team, Lancers, will rely on their stout defense against the high-scoring Royals in the championship clash.

The stage is set for a blockbuster finale to the Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 as Vedanta Kalinga Lancers lock horns with Ranchi Royals in the final at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

With the season's ultimate prize on the line, two of the most consistent and well-balanced teams of the tournament will battle it out for championship glory.

Road to the Final

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers stormed into the final by finishing top of the league stage with 16 points before edging past Ranchi Royals 2-1 in a thrilling Qualifier 1, underlining their dominance and composure in high-pressure situations.

Ranchi Royals, meanwhile, showed tremendous character to bounce back strongly. After finishing second in the league stage following which they suffered a narrow defeat in Qualifier 1, the Royals came from behind to defeat Hyderabad Toofans 3-2 in Qualifier 2 to book their place in the summit clash, keeping their title dream alive.

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers - Defence, Discipline and Deadly Set Pieces

The Lancers have been the most defensively solid side this season, conceding the fewest goals (8) in the league stage. Their success has been built on a compact defensive structure and ruthless efficiency from penalty corners. Belgian star Alexander Hendrickx has been their standout performer, emerging as the team's top scorer with ten goals, all from penalty corners. The Lancers also boast the second-highest penalty-corner conversion rate (29.7%), making them a constant threat in the opposition circle. Playing at home in Bhubaneswar, they will also enjoy strong crowd support as they aim to cap off a near-perfect campaign with the title.

Speaking ahead of the Final, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Captain Arthur Van Doren said, "This has been a special season for us, and reaching the Final is a reward for the consistency and hard work of the entire group. We know Ranchi Royals are a dangerous side, especially in attack, so we will need to be at our best. Playing the Final in Bhubaneswar is a huge motivation for us, and we are determined to give our fans a performance to remember."

Ranchi Royals - Firepower and Fighting Spirit

Ranchi Royals arrive in the final as the tournament's most attacking side, having scored the highest number of goals (25) in the league stage. Their forward line has been led superbly by Belgian striker Tom Boon, the league's top scorer with 18 goals (five field goals, ten penalty corners, and three penalty strokes). Interestingly, Boon celebrated his birthday with a hattrick in the Qualifier 2 against the Toofans on Sunday. The Royals' penalty-corner unit has been equally impressive and their ability to strike quickly and turn matches around has been a hallmark of their campaign.

Speaking ahead of the ultimate clash, Ranchi Royals Captain Tom Boon stated, "We have shown a lot of character to reach the Final, and the mindset in the group is very positive. We respect the Lancers and what they have achieved this season, but Finals are about handling the moment and delivering on the day. We believe in our quality, our attacking strength, and our ability to rise to big occasions."

Head-to-Head

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers and Ranchi Royals have faced each other twice in the tournament so far, with the Lancers emerging victorious on both occasions. They claimed a 4-2 win in the league stage before edging the Royals 2-1 in Qualifier 1. While the Lancers hold the statistical advantage, both encounters were fiercely contested, setting the stage for another gripping battle in the Final.

What's at Stake

With the Men's Hero HIL trophy on the line, pride, momentum, and history await the winners. For the Lancers, it is a chance to crown a dominant season with silverware on home turf. For the Royals, it is an opportunity to script a dramatic comeback story and finish the season as champions.(ANI)