Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet Singh's fiery drag flick against Pakistan (Watch)

Harmanpreet Singh showcased his remarkable skill during the Asian Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, breaking the deadlock with an impressive goal in the 15th minute. India successfully overcame their penalty conversion struggles in the Asian Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, securing three goals through this method. Captain Harmanpreet Singh netted two goals, and Jugraj Singh contributed one as India effectively capitalised on penalty corners against their Asian rivals at Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. A field goal from Akashdeep Singh in the final quarter solidified India's victory, resulting in a comprehensive 4-0 triumph over Pakistan in the round-robin league match.

Harmanpreet's first goal was a superb drag flick, executed in the 15th minute, leaving the Pakistani goalkeeper with no chance to block it.

Harmanpreet struck again in the 23rd minute, followed by Jugraj's successful shot from another set piece in the 36th minute. India's final goal was secured by Akashdeep in the 55th minute through a field play.

This victory propelled India to the top of the standings with 13 points from four wins and a draw. The match ended in disappointment for Pakistan as they were eliminated from the tournament due to goal difference, despite tying with Korea and Japan at five points each. Pakistan required a draw or a one-goal defeat to progress to the semifinals.

India is set to face Japan in the semifinals on Friday, while Malaysia will compete against Korea.

Prior to the commencement of the contest, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended greetings to the players from both nations, and Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin graced the occasion with his presence.

