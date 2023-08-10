Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet Singh's fiery drag flick against Pakistan (Watch)

    Harmanpreet Singh's exceptional performance in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey match between India and Pakistan stole the spotlight.

    Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet Singh's fiery drag flick against Pakistan (Watch) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

    Harmanpreet Singh showcased his remarkable skill during the Asian Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, breaking the deadlock with an impressive goal in the 15th minute. India successfully overcame their penalty conversion struggles in the Asian Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, securing three goals through this method. Captain Harmanpreet Singh netted two goals, and Jugraj Singh contributed one as India effectively capitalised on penalty corners against their Asian rivals at Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. A field goal from Akashdeep Singh in the final quarter solidified India's victory, resulting in a comprehensive 4-0 triumph over Pakistan in the round-robin league match.

    Harmanpreet's first goal was a superb drag flick, executed in the 15th minute, leaving the Pakistani goalkeeper with no chance to block it.

    Harmanpreet struck again in the 23rd minute, followed by Jugraj's successful shot from another set piece in the 36th minute. India's final goal was secured by Akashdeep in the 55th minute through a field play.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Indian cricket team set to sport 'Pakistan' on the jerseys for first time ever

    This victory propelled India to the top of the standings with 13 points from four wins and a draw. The match ended in disappointment for Pakistan as they were eliminated from the tournament due to goal difference, despite tying with Korea and Japan at five points each. Pakistan required a draw or a one-goal defeat to progress to the semifinals.

    India is set to face Japan in the semifinals on Friday, while Malaysia will compete against Korea.

    Prior to the commencement of the contest, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended greetings to the players from both nations, and Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin graced the occasion with his presence.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan revamps squad; Faheem Ashraf returns, Tayyab Tahir receives maiden call-up

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan revamps cricket squad; Faheem Ashraf returns, Tayyab Tahir receives maiden call-up osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan revamps squad; Faheem Ashraf returns, Tayyab Tahir receives maiden call-up

    Cricket ICC World Cup 2023: Ticket sales launch for India matches and more osf

    ICC World Cup 2023: Ticket purchase guide, booking details, dates, and more

    Cricket Prithvi Shaw is back! Fans go berserk as batter slams double ton in England; WATCH remarkable moment osf

    Prithvi Shaw is back! Fans go berserk as batter slams double ton in England; WATCH remarkable moment

    Cricket Prithvi Shaw cracks a remarkable 'double century' in England's One-Day Cup for Northamptonshire osf

    Prithvi Shaw slams a remarkable 'double century' in England's One-Day Cup for Northamptonshire

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Indian cricket team set to sport 'Pakistan' on the jerseys for first time ever osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Indian cricket team set to sport 'Pakistan' on the jerseys for first time ever

    Recent Stories

    Taali Sushmita Sen reveals unknown facts about daughter Renee's contribution to her upcoming series ADC

    Taali: Sushmita Sen reveals unknown facts about daughter Renee's contribution to her upcoming series

    7 Indian food items for strong and long hair gcw eai

    7 Indian food items for strong and long hair

    No-confidence motion Live Updates Day 3: No-trust vote debate in Parliament; Prime Minister Narendra Modi AJR

    No-confidence motion Live Updates: No-trust vote debate in Parliament; PM Modi to reply today

    Want to achieve the perfect eye makeup? 7 steps to follow MSW

    Want to achieve the perfect Eye Makeup? 7 steps to follow

    Basil to sage: 7 must-have medicinal herbs in your garden LMA

    Basil to sage: 7 must-have medicinal herbs in your garden

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon