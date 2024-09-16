Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs BAN Test series: Rohit Sharma practices reverse sweep; prepares to counter spin attack

    Rohit Sharma and Co. are gearing up for the two-Test series against Bangladesh, starting from September 19. Indian team has been training in Chennai over the last weekend, preparing for the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium. 

    Rohit is one of the greats of white balls cricket, blessed with impeccable timing and possesses the ability to hit the ball a long way without much fuss. The 37-year-old opener usually relies on orthodox cricketing shots and very rarely needs to do something out of the box. The right-handed batsman is adding one more shot to is arsenal in order to tackle Bangladesh's spin loaded attack. 

    Rohit Sharma was recently seen practicing the reverse sweep, a shot he seldom plays. Sweep and reverse sweep are exceptional shots against spin bowlers as it disturbs their line and length.  If mastered, it can be be one of the best shots against the slow bowlers. However it's a risky shot as the chances of getting LBW are high. 

    In the first Test between India and England earlier this year, English batsman Ollie Pope used sweep to good effect to counter India's spin attack. The No.3 batter scored 196 runs in the second innings as the visitors won the match by 28 runs. However, India bounced back to clinch the series 4-1.  

    After two Tests against Bangladesh, India will welcome New Zealand for three Tests, before traveling to Australia for five Tests. India are currently sitting at the summit of the World Test Championship 2023-25 standings, and the top two teams at the end of the cycle will play the final at Lords on June 2025. 

