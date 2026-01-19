Shrachi Bengal Tigers forward Lalremsiami reflected on her side's runners-up finish in the Women's HIL 2025-26, calling it a valuable learning experience and vowing that the team will aim for the trophy in the next season.

Shrachi Bengal Tigers forward Lalremsiami reflected on her side's runners-up finish in the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26, calling the season a valuable learning experience both personally and collectively, while expressing confidence that the team will go one step further next year. "It was a very good season for us and I got a lot to learn from it. Of course, we wanted to win the title and become champions, but as a team I think we performed really well. Sometimes the final result is not in your control, but overall, I really liked the Hero HIL this time. We enjoyed it a lot and learned a lot together," Lalremsiami said.

Reflecting on High-Pressure Encounters

The Tigers were involved in multiple high-pressure encounters that went down to penalty shootouts, including the Final against SG Pipers. Reflecting on those moments, the Indian veteran said the team focused more on backing their own strengths rather than overthinking the outcome. "In our matches against the Pipers earlier, one game went to a shootout after we conceded late, and in the other we dominated most of the match but couldn't score. So, we felt the matches were ours to win and that we had let them slip rather than being outplayed. Before the Final, the idea was simple - play our game, focus on ourselves and our skills, and try to finish the match in regulation time. Unfortunately, it didn't happen, but the experience was very important for all of us."

Building Team Chemistry

After a slow start to the tournament, Shrachi Bengal Tigers found consistency and momentum as the league progressed. Lalremsiami credited the team environment, communication and leadership group for building strong on-field chemistry in a short period. "We didn't have much time to build combinations, but everyone - players and coaches - gave 100 per cent to understand each other quickly. Our team culture and communication were very good, and that helped us on the pitch. Senior players handled the team very well and guided the younger players. Everyone played their own game, and that consistency was very important for us."

Aiming for the Trophy Next Season

Looking ahead, the 25-year-old was clear about the team's ambition. "Last time we finished third, this season we finished second. Next season, we will definitely aim for the trophy," she said.

A Productive Season for Lalremsiami

Individually, Lalremsiami enjoyed one of her most productive seasons, scoring three goals and finishing among the top five scorers in the tournament, after playing the full campaign as a striker. "In the last season, I was playing more as a midfielder, but this season I played the entire tournament as a striker. That gave me more chances to score goals. The midfielders and defenders supported me a lot, and I'm really grateful for that. I enjoyed this season and I'm happy with how I played."

Improved Decision-Making

She added that the league significantly improved her decision-making inside the circle. "As a striker, you have to make quick decisions in 1v1 situations and under pressure inside the circle. In Hero HIL, I experienced a lot of those moments. Sometimes I made wrong decisions early on, but match by match, I learned what to do better. Especially inside the circle, my decision-making has improved a lot."

The Strength of the Indian Core

Speaking about the strong Indian core in the Tigers squad, Lalremsiami highlighted the importance of familiarity and leadership. "Players like Vandana, Monika and Gurjeet are our seniors and we play together for India, but we hadn't played together for some time. Reuniting in Hero HIL was exciting and a lot of fun. As Indian players, we understand our responsibility to guide the juniors, communicate well under pressure and help everyone play their natural game. I think we succeeded in doing that."

HIL's Role in Player Development

The forward also underlined the impact of leagues like the Women's Hero HIL on Indian players' confidence. "Hero HIL is a huge stage. Young players dream of playing here and playing alongside foreign players. When you start, the confidence may not be very high, but with time it increases a lot. For both seniors and youngsters, this league is very important for improvement."

Crucial Experience for International Calendar

With a packed international calendar ahead, including Women's 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers, which are set to take place in Hyderabad in March, the 2026 Asian Games and other major tournaments, Lalremsiami believes her Hero HIL experience will prove crucial. "We will play many high-pressure matches where shootouts can decide the result. In Hero HIL, we faced many of those situations, so mentally it helps a lot. Even when you miss or fail, you learn. I want to keep improving, score more goals and build confidence in my skills. This experience will definitely help me in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and future tournaments."(ANI)