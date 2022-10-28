Here's how Neeraj Chopra is pumping up the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' fever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released next month in theatres globally. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra has decided to pump up the Wakanda Forever fever, and here's how he is doing it.

The entertainment fraternity across the globe is enjoying the success of 'Black Adam', portrayed by Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, for the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), released by Warner Bros. However, next month, the focus will shift to Disney, as Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will come up with its latest flick, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', which will be released globally in theatres on November 11. While the movie is being promoted heavily in India, a renowned athlete has been roped in as the brand ambassador. It is none other than India's Olympic gold-medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

On Friday, Chopra shared a video on his social media handles, where he is seen landing from a retractable ceiling, similar to the one displayed in the trailer, as he holds the javelin in his hand, implying the spear held by the Wakandans. He charges ahead and throws it in the air, indicating that the Wankandans are prepared for the war to reclaim their world.

Chopra captioned the post, "Khel ho ya jung, jitega wohi jiska nishana kabhi chukey nahi. Kabhi desh ke liye.. kabhi khud ke liye.. iss baar javelin utha raha hu Black Panther ke liye. November 11. Don't miss the action. #WakandaForever @Marvel_India". It translates to, "Whether it is a game or a war, the one who never misses the target will win. Sometimes for the country..sometimes for myself..this time I'm raising javelin for Black Panther."

Chopra also spoke on his association with Marvel India, as" 'Black Panther' is about a fierce warrior, a hero who is willing to give everything to fight for his people and his country. As an athlete, representing India is our most enormous opportunity, and we give our best shot and fight till the end."

"I'm truly ecstatic that I can be a part of this journey, and just like Black Panther, I hope to inspire people around the globe to never give up on their dreams. Being a huge Marvel fan, I can't wait to watch the film and discover the new journey of Wakanda," added Chopra in his statement, reports IANS.