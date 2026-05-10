GT coach Matthew Hayden praised top-order "apex predators" and Rashid Khan after their biggest IPL win, a 77-run victory over RR. A century stand between Gill and Sudharsan and Rashid's 4-fer secured the win against the hosts in Jaipur.

Following his side's win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), Gujarat Titans (GT) batting coach Matthew Hayden hailed the "apex predators" in their top-order batting line-up and spinner Rashid Khan for their incredible performances.

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Another century partnership between Sai Sudharsan and skipper Shubman Gill, and a four-fer from Rashid Khan helped GT to their biggest win in IPL history, beating RR by 77 runs and continuing the hosts' poor run at Jaipur since the past season, handing them their seventh loss in eight matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

'Apex Predators' and a 'Dangerous' Unit

Speaking during the post-match presser, Hayden hailed his team as a "dangerous bowling side" and the "apex predator" top three batters, skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. "It is a very good team. It is a dangerous bowling side, and that is what we have seen tonight. It can be a very destructive bowling side. I think we have just got so many apex predators at the top of the batting order, that one, two, three is such a solid unit. We did not even play Prasidh Krishna, another international player, we have got versatility as a side, and saw tonight with Sai Kishore. And we are starting to play with great confidence," he said.

Momentum and a Warning for SRH

Hayden said that the match at Jaipur was the first game where he felt everything came together nicely for GT as a complete unit, and they feel more confident of playing Sunrisers Hyderabad at Ahmedabad two days from now. Citing GT's consistency, he issued a small warning shot to SRH. "Gujarat Titans have gone about this tournament their own way. They have constructed a line-up that revolves around consistency. Not exactly, you know, going to set the world on fire with star power, star dust. It is more about being in the game, staying in the game and being consistent in the game. And through this tournament, we have built momentum into this game as well," he said.

"SRH have got to watch out because we are playing with great confidence and we are starting to click as a unit. Plus, it is also our home venue as well. I mean, of the short time that the Gujarat Titans have been in this IPL, they have got the highest winning percentage," he added.

Praise for Key Performers

Hayden on 'Southpaw' Sudharsan

He also spoke on bonding with fellow left-hander Sudharsan in nets over 'masala chai', saying that there is a great connection between both of them as southpaws. "I find that with Sai, there is a great connection that we have as fellow left-hand opening batters. And so what better way to discuss cricket than over a nice cup of hot masala chai. And we just tend to do a lap together, and he will talk about the things that he has confronted during the week. So it is just good to share those moments and, you know, take the time to reflect rather than just hitting more cricket balls and taking more catches and bowling more balls. I really enjoy that time with Sai," he added.

So far, Sudharsan is the fifth-highest run-getter in the tournament, with 440 runs in 11 matches at an average of 40.00 and a strike rate of 157.70, with a century and four fifties. After a lull in the first half, Sudharsan has rediscovered his mojo with a century and three fifties in past five matches.

Rashid, The 'X-Factor'

He also hailed Rashid as the 'X-Factor' in the competition, calling his delivery that clean bowled an explosive Donovan Ferreira as a "beauty". "We all know he is an X factor in this competition. He is now arguably back to his best. You saw the zip on the wicket. The inability of batsmen to, like Donovan Ferreira who has been an incredible touch since playing, not picking, a leg spinner. For me, they're the little signs that Rashid's at his best. That ball was 110 kilometres per hour. That was a beauty. That would have got most batters out. So having him through the middle is very, very challenging for any opposition," he said glowingly of the spin wizard.

This season, Rashid has 15 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 22.60, with an economy rate of 8.26 and best figures of 4/33.

Match Recap

Coming to the match, GT, put to bat first by RR, registered a 118-run opening partnership between Sai Sudharsan (55 in 36 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and skipper Shubman Gill, who also slammed a 44-ball 84, with nine fours and three sixes. A cameo of 37* in 20 balls (with two fours and three sixes) from Washington Sundar helped GT reach 229/4 in 20 overs. Brijesh Sharma (2/47) was the leading wicket-taker for RR.

In the chase of 230 runs, RR started with high intent, particularly knocks from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (36 in 16 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (24 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes). But Rashid (4/33 in four overs) and Jason Holder (3/12 in 2.3 overs) made sure RR fizzled out quickly for just 152 runs in 16.3 overs.

GT is in the second spot in the points table, with seven wins and four losses, and RR stands at fifth, with six wins and five losses, giving them 12 points. (ANI)