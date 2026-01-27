Indian pacer Harshit Rana's childhood coach, Shravan Kumar, expressed happiness over his student's performance in white-ball cricket, highlighting his day-by-day improvement and the work put on his batting to groom him as an all-rounder.

Shravan was speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the ICC T20 World Cup Trophy Tour, which reached the pacer's school, Ganga International School, Hiran Kudna, in the national capital. Shravan has been serving as a cricket coach with the school, having mentored Harshit and senior Indian pacer Ishant Sharma long before they became household names.

Impressive White-Ball Form

As of late, Harshit has become India's potent weapon with the new ball. During the series against New Zealand in both ODIs and T20Is, he has dismissed Devon Conway five times. In the three-match ODI series, he took six wickets at an average of 33.50 and best figures of 3/84 in what was a fine series for the batters. In the ongoing T20I series, he has taken two wickets in two matches. On four occasions throughout the entire white-ball series, he has struck with the new ball.

"He is improving his performances day by day, and the more experience he gets, he will improve even more," said Shravan to ANI.

Rana has been developing into a fine ODI bowler, with 26 scalps in 14 matches at an average of 27.38, and his economy rate of 6.21 is the only area for improvement. He has also taken a four-fer. In eight T20Is, he has taken nine wickets at an average of 27.00 and four wickets in two Test matches.

Developing All-Rounder Credentials

So far, during his short career in limited-overs cricket, he has shown his skill with the bat too. Using his long levers and muscular frame, Harshit can hit some really monstrous sixes and ferocious cuts.

In seven ODI innings as a number eight, he has made 124 runs at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of over 121, with a half-century to his name. In T20Is as well, he has the best score of 35, with 48 runs in two innings. His most memorable performance was the 99-run partnership with legendary Virat Kohli for the sixth wicket, which took India from 168/6 to a position threatening to chase down 339. He made a counter-attacking 52 in 43 balls, with four boundaries and sixes each, serving as a perfect companion for Virat, who was happy to knock around a few singles/doubles while also getting an odd boundary or six. Earlier during the first ODI, when wickets fell towards the end during the chase of 301 runs after Virat's dismissal for 93, it was Harshit's attacking 29 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six, which calmed down the nerves within the Indian camp, allowing KL Rahul to settle and finish off things in style.

In South Africa, the host nation for the 2027 World Cup, the team's ODI leadership has often spoken of the importance of a tall, hit-the-deck, wicket-taking bowler who can also provide some crucial value with the bat at number eight. With his height and power, a 24-year-old Harshit, with age on his side, looks like a very bowling all-rounder option, who could develop into a proper all-rounder. He also has a first-class century for Delhi to his name.

'You Have to Prove Yourself'

Shravan said that he, like other bowlers, was made to bat after their bowling practice was over. "When he was in the school and or at my academy, we made everyone bat, especially the bowlers. When bowlers get to bat, all their tiredness goes away," he said.

Harshit has spoken about team management, looking to groom himself as a proper all-rounder. On being asked if he was seen as a potential proper all-rounder right from his early days, Shravan said that Harshit will have to prove himself with his performances.

"If you had seen Kapil Dev's journey, he had come as a bowler batting at number 11. But he proved himself and left the game as one of the best all-rounders. You have to prove yourself as an all-rounder. You just cannot call yourself an all-rounder for the sake of it; you have to do that job," he added. (ANI)