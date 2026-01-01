Harry Brook smashed a record-breaking 136* against Sri Lanka, the highest ODI score by a non-Asian in the country. Joe Root also became the 8th highest international run-scorer, as England posted a massive 357/3 in the series decider.

Harry Brook's Record-Breaking Century

England's white-ball skipper Harry Brook produced a breathtaking knock to register the highest individual score by a non-Asian batter in ODIs against Sri Lanka on their home turf, slamming an unbeaten 136 during the third match of the ongoing bilateral series at the R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

Explosive Innings Details

Brook walked in at number five and launched a stunning counter-attack, reaching his third ODI century in just 57 balls. His explosive innings came off only 66 deliveries and featured nine towering sixes and 11 fours, leaving the Sri Lankan bowlers with little answer to his power-hitting.

With this effort, Brook surpassed South Africa's Quentin de Kock, who had scored 128 in Hambantota in 2014. The overall highest individual score against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka remains with Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, who struck 162 in November 2022, also the highest ODI score by an Afghan batter.

Brook's century was the fourth-fastest ODI hundred against Sri Lanka and joint-sixth fastest by an Englishman, equalling former captain Eoin Morgan's feat, according to ESPNcricinfo. The knock was also Brook's career-best in ODIs. Across 38 ODI matches, Brook has now amassed 1,354 runs at an impressive average of 39.82 and a strike rate of 105.28. Playing his maiden ODI series against Sri Lanka, he finished with 192 runs.

Joe Root Achieves Historic Milestone

Meanwhile, England stalwart Joe Root (111 not out off 108 balls) achieved a significant milestone during the match, becoming the eighth-highest run-getter in international cricket history. Root surpassed West Indies legend Brian Lara, who had accumulated 22,358 runs across formats.

Root now has 22,413 runs from 384 matches and 506 innings, averaging 49.69, with 61 centuries and 116 half-centuries to his name. He trails only legends such as Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, Mahela Jayawardene, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar on the all-time list.

England Post Formidable Total

Powered by Brook's fireworks and solid contributions from Joe Root and Jacob Bethell (65), England posted a formidable total of 357 for 3 in their 50 overs, putting Sri Lanka under immense pressure in the series decider. (ANI)