Some of the heroes of India's maiden ICC Women's World Cup triumph last year, including captain-vice captain duo of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, extended their wishes to Team India ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. India is a part of Group A with arch-rivals Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA and will start their campaign against the USA in Mumbai on February 7.

If Team India pulls off a successful title defence, they will become the first team to defend their T20 WC title, and this will mark their third T20 WC trophy, making them the most successful team in the tournament's history.

Wishes From the Champions

In a video posted by BCCI Women's official X handle, Harmanpreet, the 2025 WC winning skipper, said, "Wishing Team India all the best for the T20 World Cup. Play with all of your heart, we all know you are going to win this and wishing all the luck."

From one 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺 to another 🏆 From the #WomenInBlue to the #MenInBlue 🙌 🎥 Special wishes for #TeamIndia ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 👏#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ziq8O7rt55 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 5, 2026

Smriti, the leading run-getter for India in the 2025 WC, said, "Wishing the best for the Indian team, looking really good. We are all looking forward to winning another cup, and hopefully we can play some good cricket. No pressure."

Deepti Sharma, the 'Player of the Tournament' in the 2025 WC, said, "Wishing all the very best. This is going to happen at home, and it is going to be special. Go get the cup home."

Richa Ghosh, a power-hitting wicketkeeper-batter who played some crucial knocks for India in the 2025 WC, said, "Wishing you all the very best for the Men's T20 WC."