India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur's father expressed happiness over her Padma Shree win. Harmanpreet led India to the 2025 ODI World Cup. Rohit Sharma, Savita Punia and Vijay Amritraj are also among the 2026 Padma awardees.

India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur's father, Harmander Singh Bhullar, expressed his happiness after her name was announced to be honoured with the prestigious Padma Shree Award. Speaking to ANI, Harmanpreet's father said, " The Indian captain made the entire nation proud. "We are extremely happy and proud that she is receiving this award... She made Moga, Punjab and the entire nation proud..."

Harmanpreet Kaur's Illustrious Career

Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's side scripted history, lifting their first-ever ICC women's title in 2025 after winning the ODI World Cup at home.

In Test cricket, Harmanpreet has made 200 runs in six matches and nine innings, including one half-century.

In ODIs, the right-handed batter amassed 4409 runs in 161 matches and 140 innings at an average of 37.05. The 36-year-old smashed seven centuries and 22 half-centuries.

In T20Is, the Indian captain has hammered 3784 runs in 187 matches and 167 innings at an average of 29.33. Harmanpreet has notched up one century and 15 half-centuries in the shortest format.

Other Sporting Heroes Honoured

Apart from Harmanpreet, former India men's team captain Rohit Sharma will be conferred with the Padma Shree award, along with para high jumper Praveen Kumar and hockey star Savita Punia, and others. Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj to receive the Padma Bhushan after the list of 2026 awardees was announced on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India's men's team clinched the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in Barbados and the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

About the Padma Awards

The Padma Awards are among the highest civilian honours of the country and are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are given across a wide range of disciplines, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

The Padma Awards are presented by the President of India at ceremonial functions held every year at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Full List of Padma Awards 2026 for Sports Persons

Full list of Padma Awards 2026 for sports persons: Padma Bhushan - Vijay Amritraj. Padma Shree - Baldev Singh, Bhagwandas Raikwar, K Pajanivel, Praveen Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Savita Punia, Vladimer Mestvirishvili. (ANI)