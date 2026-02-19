Team India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur made history by becoming the most capped international player in women's cricket, playing her 356th match. She surpassed New Zealand's Suzie Bates during the T20I series against Australia.

Team India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur has scripted history as she has now become the most capped international player in women's cricket history. The Indian veteran cricketer achieved the milestone on Thursday as she walked out to captain the Women in Blue for their second T20I of the three-match series against Australia in Australia.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

By taking the field in her 356th international match on February 19, Kaur surpassed New Zealand legend Suzie Bates to become the most-capped player in the history of the women's international game.

Top-Capped Players in Women's Cricket

After Harmanpreet and Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (349 matches, Australia) takes the third spot in the list of women cricketers with the most internatinal appearances. Former India cricketer Mithali Raj has played 333 matches, while Charlotte Edwards represented England in 309 games. Sophie Devine (305, New Zealand), Heather Knight (303, England), and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (302, England) also feature among the players with the most international appearances in women's cricket.

Harmanpreet's Career Statistics

Harmanpreet has featured in six Tests, 161 ODIs and I89* T20Is so far in her cricketing career. In the six Tests she has featured in, the Indian cricketer has scored 200 runs. The 36-year-old has 4,409 runs in the ODIs and 3,784 runs in T20Is so far.

League Cricket Experience

Notably, the veteran Indian cricketer has also featured in 35 Women's Premier League matches, 62 Women's Big Bash League, and 10 Women's 100 matches.

World Cup Triumph

Harmanpreet Kaur led the Women in Blue to their first-ever World Cup title win in the 2025 World Cup edition as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final to claim the title.

Kaur on Her Achievement

At the toss for the India vs Australia 2nd T20I on Thursday, Harmanpreet Kaur, on becoming the most capped international player in women's cricket, said, "It's a great achievement for me. Hopefully I'll keep doing the hard work for the team and keep playing as much as I can." (ANI)