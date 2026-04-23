Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur became the T20I captain with the most runs, crossing 3,000 runs during the third T20I against South Africa. Despite her 66 off 38, India lost the match by nine wickets due to a century from Laura Woolvardt.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur completed 3,000 runs in T20I cricket as a captain, becoming the captain with the most runs in the format.

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Harmanpreet achieved this milestone during her side's third T20I against South Africa at Johannesburg on Thursday, scoring 66 in 38 balls, with seven fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 173.68. Now, as a captain in T20Is, she has scored 3,017 runs in 138 matches and 125 innings at an average of 32.79, including a century and 14 fifties, with her closest rival being Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, with 3,016 runs in 108 matches and 107 innings at an average of 30.16, including three centuries and 14 fifties.

Harmanpreet is the third-highest run-getter in women's T20Is, with 3,947 runs in 193 matches and 172 innings at an average of 29.90 and a strike rate of almost 110, with a century and 16 fifties.

During this series against South Africa away from home, which India have lost 3-0 with two games left, Harmanpreet has scored 125 runs at an average of 62.50 and a strike rate of over 156, with a fifty.

SA vs IND: Third T20I

Coming to the match, SA won the toss and elected to field first. Half-centuries from Harmanpreet (66 in 38 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Shafali Verma (64 in 46 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) took India to 192/4 in 20 overs. Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/31) was the pick of the bowlers for SA.

But century from Laura Woolvardt, the SA skipper (115 in 53 balls, with 14 fours and five sixes) and a fifty from Sune Luus (64* in 42 balls, with six fours and two sixes) took SA to a crushing nine wicket win with 21 balls in hand. (ANI)

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