Rumours suggest Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya could be traded to Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL retention deadline. However, a viral post claiming the deal was confirmed came from a fake fan account. No official trade agreement has been finalised yet.

The Mumbai Indians captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been in the news of late following uncertainty over his future at the five-time IPL champions, amid rumours of an upcoming trade ahead of the IPL retention deadline.

According to the latest reports, the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have been in advanced talks regarding a trade deal involving Hardik Pandya for a high-profile player swap ahead of the IPL retention window deadline. It was reported that India pacer Arshdeep Singh and Vishnu Vinod could head to MI as part of a high-profile player swap for Hardik ahead of IPL 2027.

Though the talks between the two franchises have reached an advanced stage, no official trade agreement has been signed or finalized.

Also Read: IPL 2027: CSK and SRH Finalize Big Four-Player Trade Deal Ahead

‘Punjab Di Shaan, Nava Tufaan’

As the retention and trade window is set to close on November 17, following a two-day extension due to the India-New Zealand fifth ODI scheduled for November 15, the excitement and speculation over Hardik Pandya’s potential joining the Punjab Kings from Mumbai Indians have reached a fever pitch, but no formal trade agreement has been signed or finalized.

Punjab Kings’ X handle (formerly Twitter), ‘PunjabKingsIpI’, created hype around the Indian star all-rounder’s potential arrival with a cryptic graphic, causing fans to believe an official announcement had been made, which reads:

“Dekho… kaun aane wala hai. Punjab di shaan, nava tufaan! Hardik Shubkamnaye Iss Diwali.”

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Hardik Pandya has been in high demand as several franchises, including the Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals, are reportedly exploring trade possibilities with Mumbai Indians.

The all-rounder, who has been out of competitive action since May this year due to injury and is currently rehabilitating at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, has made Bengaluru his permanent base to manage his recurring injury concerns and ensure optimal conditioning.

The Truth Behind Viral Post

Amid the excitement over Hardik Pandya’s potential transfer to Punjab Kings, the circulating post claiming the deal is done has been confirmed to be a social media hoax.

If we look at the X handle, ‘PunjabKingsIpI’, which posted the graphic, it becomes clear that it is an unofficial fan account rather than Punjab Kings' verified page. The handle has only 169 followers, while the official Punjab Kings’ account, ‘PunjabKingsIPL’, has over 3 million followers, making it obvious that the post was a deliberate ploy to mislead fans.

The official account (@PunjabKingsIPL) has made no such announcement regarding Hardik Pandya's trade. Fans can create and impersonate fake accounts to spread misinformation, but fans must check for verified handles and official statements before believing such claims.

Furthermore, after the trade deal is finalised, the Indian Premier League (IPL) first releases an official press release and updates the player status on the official IPL website (iplt20.com), followed by formal statements from both franchises involved.

As discussions regarding Hardik Pandya’s trade deal between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings reach their final phase, the transaction remains subject to official sign-offs from both team managements and final approval from the IPL Governing Council.

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