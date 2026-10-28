Gulf Giants have signed West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein as their wild-card pick for the upcoming ILT20 Season 5. The experienced bowler aims to strengthen the squad's middle-overs performance ahead of the tournament starting November 21, 2026.

Gulf Giants Strengthen Bowling Attack

Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants have signed West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein as their wild-card pick for Season 5 of the International League T20 (ILT20), adding an experienced international bowler to their squad ahead of the tournament, according to a press release. Hosein has taken 281 wickets in more than 300 T20 matches, including 95 wickets in over 100 T20 Internationals. His best figures in the format are 5/11. Known for his accuracy and control, the left-arm spinner offers the Giants another option in the middle overs, where his ability to restrict scoring can be particularly valuable.

Hosein's ILT20 Experience

He is also familiar with the ILT20, having played for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates. In 29 appearances in the competition, he has claimed 21 wickets at an economy rate of 7.10, with best figures of 4/23. That experience should help him settle quickly into the Giants’ bowling plans for the new season.

Statements on the Signing

Hosein expressed excitement about joining Gulf Giants for the upcoming ILT20 season, saying he hopes to use his experience, make an impact with the ball and help the team achieve success. “I’m delighted to join the Gulf Giants for the upcoming ILT20 season. It’s an exciting competition with a strong mix of international talent, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s ambitions. I hope to bring my experience to the group, make an impact with the ball and help the Giants put together a successful campaign,” he said.

Simon Helmot, Head Coach, Gulf Giants, said: “Akeal is an experienced international spinner who understands the demands of T20 cricket and has performed consistently across different leagues. His accuracy, control and ability to manage the middle overs will be valuable additions to our bowling attack. He also knows the ILT20 well, which is an advantage as we prepare for the season. We’re pleased to have him on board and look forward to welcoming him to the group.”

Tournament Details and Squad

Hosein’s inclusion adds another experienced international player to a Gulf Giants squad featuring established T20 performers and emerging talent. The franchise will begin its Season 5 campaign when the tournament gets underway on November 21, 2026. The fifth edition of the ILT20 will conclude on December 20, 2026.

Gulf Giants Squad for DP World ILT20 Season 5: Akeal Hosein, Alick Athanaze, Alzarri Joseph, Awais Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Blessing Muzarabani, Curtis Campher, David Miller, David Wiese, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Razzaq, Heinrich Klaasen, Ibrahim Zadran, Imran Mir, Imtiaz Khan, Liam Livingstone, Matiullah Khan, Meet Bhavsar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sagar Kalyan, Shamar Joseph, Shubham Ranjane, Tabraiz Shamsi and Wahidullah Zadran.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)