Gujarat Giants finalized their 18-player squad for the 2027 WPL after signing G Kamalini, Orla Prendergast, and Samaira Raghav. The team aims to build on their strong 2026 campaign with these new additions to their talented roster.

Gujarat Giants Finalize Squad for WPL 2027

Gujarat Giants have completed their squad for the 2027 Women’s Premier League (WPL), signing three players at the auction held in Kochi on Wednesday. Gujarat Giants, owned by Adani Sportsline, entered the auction with 15 retained players, having spent Rs 13.75 crore on retentions. With three slots to fill, including one for an overseas player, and Rs 1.25 crore remaining in their purse, the franchise focused on addressing specific squad requirements. The retained group comprises Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer and Yastika Bhatia, according to a press release.

At the auction, Giants secured G Kamalini, Orla Prendergast and Samaira Raghav, taking their squad strength to 18 players. The new signings bring top-order power, a genuine overseas all-round option and explosive middle-order hitting to the team. G Kamalini, a stylish left-handed top-order batter from Tamil Nadu and the third-highest run-scorer at the 2024 to 25 ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup, was bought for Rs 40 lakh. Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast, a middle-order batter and right-arm medium pacer, joins for Rs 30 lakh. Sixteen-year-old Samaira Raghav, an explosive middle-order batter with a strike rate of 200, was picked at her base price of Rs 10 lakh.

Coach and Management Insights

Head Coach Michael Klinger said the Bengaluru preseason camp helped assess the squad and identify areas for improvement. He said new signings Kamalini, Orla and Samaira bring aggressive batting, all-round ability and explosive middle-order power, strengthening the team’s options ahead of the upcoming season. “The players did well last season and gave us a strong foundation to build on. Our preseason camp in Bengaluru helped us assess the squad and identify the areas we needed to strengthen. Kamalini gives us an aggressive option throughout the batting order, Orla brings real all-round quality as a wicket-taking medium pacer, and Samaira adds explosive power in the middle order. The new signings complement our retained players and give us more options. We are pleased with how the squad has come together and look forward to the season ahead,” he said.

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, “We entered the auction with a strong retained core and a clear idea of what the squad needed. We are pleased with the players we have brought in. G Kamalini, Orla Prendergast and Samaira Raghav each add something specific, whether it is aggression at the top, all-round quality or fearless hitting in the middle order. Our belief is in unearthing young talents and nurturing them. Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma and Happy Kumari reflect the strength of our scouting programme, and we are hopeful that 16-year-old like Samaira is the next in line. The aim is to build a team that plays fearless cricket and contributes to the growth of the game for women in Gujarat and across the country.”

Previous Performance and Final Roster

Gujarat Giants finished second in the group stage of the 2026 WPL, winning five of their eight matches before reaching the Eliminator. The franchise will look to build on that campaign in the upcoming season.

Gujarat Giants Squad for WPL 2027

Retained players: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer and Yastika Bhatia.

Auction acquisitions: G Kamalini, Orla Prendergast and Samaira Raghav.

Total squad strength: 18 players.