Gujarat Titans secured a dominant 82-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 encounter. Batting first, Gujarat posted a competitive 168/5, powered by crucial half-centuries from Sai Sudarsan (61) and Washington Sundar (50).

Gujarat Titans (GT) delivered a dominant all-round performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 56 of IPL 2026 on Tuesday, 12th May, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Riding on strong batting performances and a ruthless bowling display, Gujarat defeated Hyderabad by a massive 82-run margin.

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Batting first, GT posted 168/5 in 20 overs before bowling SRH out for just 86. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball, claiming 3 wickets for 28 runs and earning the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Gujarat Titans Climb to the Top of the Table

Both Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have enjoyed impressive campaigns this season, but Gujarat’s latest victory has given them a major advantage in the standings.

GT have now won 8 of their 12 matches and moved to 16 points, taking them to the top of the IPL 2026 points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad, despite the heavy defeat, remain in contention with 14 points from 12 games and currently occupy third place.

Rabada’s Fiery Spell Breaks Hyderabad’s Backbone

Chasing a target of 169, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered an early collapse and never recovered from it. The visitors lost four wickets inside the powerplay, putting themselves under massive pressure right from the start.

Mohammed Siraj struck first by dismissing Travis Head for a duck. Soon after, Kagiso Rabada tore through the middle order, removing Abhishek Sharma (6), Ishan Kishan (11), and Smaran Ravichandran (9). By the time Smaran departed, SRH were reeling at 32/4.

Jason Holder Finishes the Job for Gujarat

Salil Arora attempted to steady the innings with a few attacking shots but was dismissed for 16 by Prasidh Krishna. From there, Gujarat tightened their grip completely.

Jason Holder turned the match decisively in GT’s favour by removing Heinrich Klaasen (14) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (2) in the same over. Hyderabad’s batting line-up crumbled under pressure as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

Shivang Kumar (4), Pat Cummins (19), and Prafull Hinge (3) were the final batters to be dismissed as SRH were bowled out for just 86.

For Gujarat Titans, Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder picked up three wickets each, while Prasidh Krishna claimed two. Rashid Khan and Mohammed Siraj chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Early Blows Hurt Gujarat Before Recovery

Earlier in the evening, Gujarat Titans had a shaky start after being asked to bat first. Captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for just 5 runs in the third over by Prafull Hinge, who struck again shortly after to remove Jos Buttler for 7.

With GT under pressure early, Nishant Sindhu and Sai Sudarsan rebuilt the innings carefully. The pair added 38 valuable runs for the third wicket before Nishant was dismissed for 22 by Pat Cummins.

Sai Sudarsan and Washington Sundar Rescue GT

The turning point of Gujarat’s innings came through a superb partnership between Sai Sudarsan and Washington Sundar. The duo stitched together a crucial 60-run stand for the fourth wicket and helped GT regain momentum.

Sai Sudarsan played a composed knock of 61 off 44 balls, smashing 5 fours and 2 sixes before Saqib Hussain dismissed him. Washington Sundar then accelerated brilliantly in the death overs, scoring a quickfire 50 off 33 deliveries, including 7 boundaries and a six.

Sundar was dismissed in the final over by Saqib Hussain, but by then Gujarat Titans had already posted a competitive total that proved far beyond Hyderabad’s reach.