Indian batter Ayush Badoni reflected on his maiden call-up for the Men in Blue and his rise as an all-rounder. Badoni expressed gratitude for his selection in the ODI squad for the New Zealand series. Earlier this week, Badoni received his maiden call-up to the Indian cricket team as bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out of the ongoing India vs New Zealand ODI series due to an injury.

"That was a great feeling, and I feel very grateful and happy that I got this opportunity. I got a call late at night, so I couldn't tell my family. When it was announced in the morning, they got to know, and they were also very happy and proud," Badoni said in a video posted by BCCI. "When I came, all the coaches and the players were very welcoming to me. It felt good to play with everyone again," he added.

Shift to an All-Rounder Role

Badoni also said that he has shifted his focus to bowling over the past two years and is reaping the benefits. He believes he can contribute to the team by taking wickets and has been bowling effectively for his domestic side, Delhi, which helped him earn a spot in the Indian squad.

"I used to bat before, but since the last two years, I've been focusing on my bowling. I always feel that I can take wickets and contribute to the team with my bowling. So I got the benefit of an all-rounder. I bowled a lot for the Delhi team and took wickets, so I got the benefit of it," he concluded.

Domestic and 'A' Team Credentials

In 27 List A appearances so far, Badoni has made 693 runs at an average of 36.47, with a strike rate of over 93, with a century and five fifties and best score of 100. He has also taken 18 wickets at an average of 29.72 and an economy rate of 4.54, with best figures of 3/29.

During the South Africa A tour to India last year, Badoni registered a half-century, a knock of 66 in the second unofficial ODI and had spells of 0/15 (four overs) and 0/43 (seven overs) in two matches he played. Also, in Australia A's tour to India last year, he had taken three wickets in two matches at an average of 16.33 and scored 21 in a solitary inning.

Performance in the IPL

In 56 IPL matches and 46 innings for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a middle-order batter, he has made 963 runs at an average of 26.75, with a strike rate of 138.56, including six fifties and a best score of 74. (ANI)