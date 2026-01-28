SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith is happy with Quinton de Kock's form, calling his experience vital for South Africa's T20 World Cup chances. Smith noted QDK's SA20 success bodes well for the Proteas' campaign in India and Sri Lanka.

Following the conclusion of SA20 season four, former South African captain and league commissioner Graeme Smith expressed happiness with the performance from veteran wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, highlighting his experience for the Proteas as the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka draws closer.

De Kock had a good SA20 season four, topping the run-charts with 390 runs in 11 innings at an average of 39.00 and a strike rate of 148.85, with four fifties and a best score of 79*. He also emerged as the 'Player of the Tournament' in Sunrisers Eastern Cape's title-winning season. Since reversing his retirement from limited-overs international cricket last year, QDK has had a mixed run in T20Is, scoring 187 runs in eight matches and innings at an average of 23.37 and a strike rate of 168.46, with two fifties and a best score of 90.

'Great to See Quinton de Kock Back': Smith

Speaking during a 'Media Day' felicitated by SA20, Smith said, "It is great to see Quinton de Kock back, looking fresh, happy and enjoying his cricket again, and that is certainly coming through in his performances. That bodes well for South Africa at the World Cup. At the last T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the US, he was instrumental in South Africa reaching the final, playing some key roles. He will be an important player from an experience perspective, but also in terms of performance at top of the order and with the gloves."

Experience in Subcontinent Conditions

Smith also acknowledged that while there is some inexperience within the side, players like Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis are among a few who have spent considerable time in India thanks to recent bilateral series and the Indian Premier League (IPL), where they have played for Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). "There is experience in subcontinent conditions. Players like Brevis and Stubbs have spent a lot of time in India during their young careers, so they understand what it is like to play in front of noisy crowds, on those pitches, and what is required to be successful. The T20 World Cup squad has received plenty of attention, particularly after SA20, with the debates around selections and omissions, and that is great. It shows a competitive environment, with many players pushing for places. That is a much better position to be in. I am excited about this team, and if they get the combinations right, they should be able to go very deep in the tournament," he concluded.

South Africa's Tournament Group

South Africa is part of the Group D alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada and the UAE. (ANI)