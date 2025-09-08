Graeme Smith discusses the possibility of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) joining the SA20 league, highlighting the potential benefits of associating with such a popular franchise.

Johannesburg [South Africa], September 8 (ANI): Ahead of the auctions for season 4 of SA20, South Africa's premier T20 franchise league, the competition's commissioner and former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith expressed his views on a potential association of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise owners with the competition and bringing the Red and Gold flavour to South Africa.

It would not be wrong to say that SA20, which has earned a lot of popularity among the Indian fans for its quality of cricket and superstar presence, is South Africa's very-own IPL, with investors of the cash-rich league putting in their money in teams, which are named after several famous IPL franchises, like Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Durban Super Giants, Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals. The competition is unique given the South African conditions and local talent, but these franchise names and team ownership give it the IPL/Indian flavour.

However, one missing piece of this puzzle for many remains the presence of a franchise having the name "Royal Challengers" in it. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) having an extremely passionate fanbase worldwide, which got the fruits of their loyalty after witnessing the franchise lifting their first IPL title in 18 years and superstar player Virat Kohli completing his white-ball cabinet this year, many fans have wondered why RCB has not involved itself in the league. Notably, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis, two of RCB's most beloved stars, are also South African superstars who enjoy a massive popularity among Indians.

Speaking to the Indian media ahead of the competition about the potential entry of an RCB-backed franchise in the league in the near future, Smith said during the interaction facilitated by SA20, "Even when I played for South Africa, it was amazing to see India's love for the game and to see how they got behind RCB. And I am sure the celebrations are still continuing after this victory. I mean, to attract, you know, in the future, if we look to grow our team list, you know, to get an RCB franchise would be amazing. To get one incredible franchise, one of the strongest franchises in the global game would be amazing."

"For us, we will start looking at that from sort of post-season five to see, what the opportunities are in South African cricket. Do we grow in South Africa? With the ICC investing in growing the game, you know, with the World Cup in 2027 hosted by Zimbabwe, Namibia and South Africa, I think there is a global push to try and increase, you know, the strength of cricket in Africa. So that would be exciting. But we will look at that. But RCB would be incredible to be associated with the SA20 with such a passionate fan base," he added.

One of the biggest names on the auction list is England's ageless pace wonder, James Anderson. The 43-year-old retired from international cricket after over two decades last year, but still continues to stay active for Lancashire. The auctions will be taking place on September 9.

He participated in this year's Vitality Blast T20 tournament in Lancashire and took 18 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 16.00, with best figures of 3/17 and an economy rate of 7.78. He also played three matches in The Hundred competition for Manchester Originals, picking up two wickets.

Speaking of Anderson's drive to still play T20s and compete, the former South African star gave him credit for being able to maintain his fitness and dedication for so long.

"He is enjoying himself and exposing himself, as you say, to areas of the game that he didn't do when he was out and out test player. Yeah, I mean, look, to get the experience of Jimmy Anderson, if the teams feel like he is the right type of international that they want, I mean, to have him in and around and sharing with young South African bowlers, his experience would be incredible. And I think that is also the asset of an SA20 as well, is that you are bringing out top experienced cricketers that are going to be a part of SA20," he said.

"And our young talent are not only playing against him, which is highly competitive, but they're getting to spend time with him behind the scenes, learning, growing, developing, understanding. Like for Jimmy Anderson to be as successful as he is still at 43, how much work, effort and discipline went into that? So nothing comes easy. And I think to have people like Jimmy in and around would be amazing," he concluded.

Having last played a T20I for England in 2009 and never gracing the IPL, Anderson has played 57 T20Is, taking 61 wickets at an average of 27.81, with best figures of 3/17 and an economy rate of 8.44.





