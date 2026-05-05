The Global Pravasi Kabaddi League (GPKL) has launched an Expression of Interest (EOI) for franchise ownership for its second season. Amidst strong investor interest, the league will allocate six franchises through a competitive evaluation process.

GPKL Announces EOI for Franchise Ownership

The Global Pravasi Kabaddi League (GPKL), owned by Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), has announced the launch of a formal Expression of Interest (EOI) process for franchise ownership, following strong market interest from investors across segments. With a limited number of franchise slots available, the league has introduced a structured evaluation and selection mechanism to onboard the right set of long-term partners for Season 2, as per a release.

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With only six franchise slots available, the league is now entering a highly competitive allocation phase, signalling growing investor confidence in kabaddi as a structured and scalable sports asset. The early interest has come from a diverse pool of stakeholders, including corporate groups, high net-worth individuals (HNIs), family offices, celebrities and strategic investors. This breadth of participation reflects a broader shift in perception that kabaddi is increasingly being viewed as a viable commercial sports property with long-term growth potential.

Franchise Model and Regions

Unlike open-entry sporting formats, GPKL has adopted a restricted franchise model, with only six teams being allocated across defined regional identities. As outlined in the official Expression of Interest (EOI) document, the proposed franchise regions include: Punjab, Haryana, Bhojpuri region, Tamil Nadu, Telugu Region and Maharashtra. Each franchise offers dual-team ownership (men & women), exclusive territorial rights and a founding franchise status. With demand already exceeding available slots, the process is expected to move into a competitive evaluation and allocation stage.

Global Vision and Structured Allocation

GPKL is positioned as the next phase in the evolution of professional kabaddi, building on the success of domestic leagues while introducing a global participation model. The league integrates international players from multiple continents with a Pravasi-led participation framework. The long-term vision includes expanding kabaddi participation to 75 countries (men) & 45 countries (women).

The franchise allocation will follow a structured process, including an Expression of Interest submission, shortlisting of applicants, and a detailed discussion and evaluation. Given the strong response, only a select group of applicants will progress to the next stage.

Strong Investor Confidence

Commenting on the response, Kanthi D Suresh, President of HIPSA, said, "The response to GPKL reflects a clear shift in how kabaddi is being perceived -- from a traditional sport to a global sporting opportunity. Our vision has always been to take kabaddi beyond borders, and the level of interest we are seeing reinforces that this transition has begun."

A senior representative from Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the league's commercial advisory partner, added: "We are seeing strong intent from serious investors across categories. With only six franchises available, the process is naturally becoming competitive. Our focus is to onboard partners who bring both financial strength and long-term strategic commitment to the league."

Strategic Value and Call for Applications

Industry trends indicate that early entrants in professional sports leagues often benefit from significant value creation as the ecosystem matures. GPKL's structure is designed to support regional brand building, long-term commercial scalability, and multi-dimensional sports assets through dual-team ownership.

The league has formally released its Expression of Interest (EOI), inviting applications from corporates, HNIs, family offices and celebrities. Given the limited number of franchises and the strong early demand, interested parties are encouraged to submit their applications within the stipulated timeline. (ANI)