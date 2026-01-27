Australia's Glenn Maxwell has re-signed with the Melbourne Stars for two more Big Bash League seasons. The all-rounder, a veteran of 123 matches for the club, expressed confidence in the team's ability to contend for the title in the near future.

Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has re-signed his Big Bash League (BBL) contract with the Melbourne Stars for another two seasons.

Maxwell's Legacy and Commitment

Since joining the Stars in BBL 2, Maxwell has played 123 matches and made 3,193 runs in green, establishing himself as one of the league's greatest ever players, as per the Melbourne Stars website.

While the 37-year-old was out of contract at the end of BBL|15, he said it was an easy decision to continue his career in green. "The Melbourne Stars have been a massive part of my cricket career, and I'm really passionate about this team having success. I think this current group is building towards something special, and I'm confident we're in a place to contend for the title in the next two seasons," Maxwell said, as per the website.

Young Guns Extend Contracts

The Stars have also extended young gun Campbell Kellaway for another two years. At 23 years of age, the left-handed batter played all 11 games this season and showed a glimpse of the future for Stars fans.

Prior to the BBL Player Movement Window opening on Wednesday, 20-year-old Austin Anlezark has added one more year to his contract with the Stars as well.

Management Upbeat on Squad's Future

"We're really happy with how our list is coming together for BBL|16," Melbourne Stars' T20 High Performance Manager, Clint McKay, said.

"We felt like the group took some big steps forward this season, so we're excited to have that core coming together again. Glenn has obviously been one of the best T20 players in the world for a long period of time, and his commitment to the Stars is really valuable to us," he added.

"Signing Campbell was just as important as he adds some great stability to our top order. He proved himself at the level this season and I've got no doubt he will make a lot of runs for us for many years to come. We're also excited to see another year of development in Austin's game. He's a bright young talent who will benefit greatly from another year in our program," he concluded.

BBL Trade Window Opens

Big Bash clubs will be able to trade players and sign eligible free agents from Wednesday, January 28 to February 5. (ANI)